Global Sewage Sludge Market Will Touch A New Level In Upcoming Year, 2025

Sewage sludge refers to the residual, semi-solid material that is produced as a by-product during sewage treatment of industrial or municipal wastewater.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mitsubishi Materials

SolarTiger

SFC Environmental Technologies

Envar

Thermo-System

Schwarting-Biosystem

VTA Austria

Beta Analytic

Process Wastewater Technologies

Nomadic Systems

Parkson Corporation

AllertonUK

Xylem



Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Raw primary sludge

Secondary sludge

Segment by Application

Agricultural

Industrial

Biosolids

Nutrient extraction

