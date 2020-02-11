Global Silver Bullion Market Will Touch A New Level In Upcoming Year, 2025
The global Silver Bullion market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Silver Bullion volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Silver Bullion market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Mitsubishi Materials
Fresnillo
Goldcorp
Polymetal International
Pan American Silver
Volcan
Buenaventura
Coeur Mining
Southern Copper
KGHM
BHP Billiton
Glencore
Sumitomo Metal Mining
Hochschild Mining
Teck
First Majestic Silver
Penoles
Kinross
Hecla Mining
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Silver bars
Silver bullion coins
Segment by Application
Contact materials
Plating materials
Photosensitizing materials
Electronic materials
Investment commodities
