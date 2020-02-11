Global Ventilation Grills Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Ventilation Grills Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Ventilation Grills Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Ventilation Grills market status and forecast, categorizes the global Ventilation Grills market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Ventilation grilles are intended for building purposes to cover construction openings and ventilate flats, attics and basements. There are also single-purpose grilles such as ventilation grilles for doors.

Currently, some companies sell ventilation grills. The main market players are Trox, Systemair,

Imeksan Hvac company, Roccheggiani Spa, Dospel, Aldes, etc. The global production of ventilation grills increased from 3111.32 K Units in 2011 to 3514.62 K Units in 2015. And it will still increase for a long time with the development of construction.

Ventilation grills are classified by raw materials in this report. Metal ventilation grills are the most used in the world which occupies 43.89% in 2015.

Ventilation grills are widely used in many places including family, offices and other places like some public places. Survey results showed that 26.64% of the ventilation grills market is for family, 35.07% is for offices in 2015.

The revenue of ventilation grills will still increase for next years.

The global Ventilation Grills market is valued at 180 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.8% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

Trox

Systemair

Imeksan Hvac Company

Roccheggiani Spa

Dospel

Aldes

Stivi

Rf-T

Kemtron

VENTS

GDL

TANGRA Ltd

FLÃ„KT WOODS

Waterloo

ALLVENT Ventilation Products

HACO

GAVO

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Plastic

Metal

Wood

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Family

Office

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Ventilation Grills sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Ventilation Grills players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ventilation Grills are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Ventilation Grills Manufacturers

Ventilation Grills Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Ventilation Grills Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

