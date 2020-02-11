Global Vinyl Tape Market Will Touch A New Level In Upcoming Year, 2025

For more info, Get Free PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2119158

Vinyl tape is a pressure-sensitive tape used to insulate electrical wires and other materials that conduct electricity. The global Vinyl Tape market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Vinyl Tape volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vinyl Tape market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nitto

3M

Can-Do National Tape

Denka

Custom Fabricating & Supplies

Godson Tapes

Shurtape

MBK Tape Solutions

Tesa

STM

ECHOtape

Spectape

Scapa

Elliott Tape

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Black

Red

Blue

Brown

Orange

Yellow

Green

Segment by Application

Electrical insulation

Automotive interior

Wire harnesses protecting

