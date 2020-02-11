Global Vinyl Tape Market Will Touch A New Level In Upcoming Year, 2025
Vinyl tape is a pressure-sensitive tape used to insulate electrical wires and other materials that conduct electricity. The global Vinyl Tape market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Vinyl Tape volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vinyl Tape market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Nitto
3M
Can-Do National Tape
Denka
Custom Fabricating & Supplies
Godson Tapes
Shurtape
MBK Tape Solutions
Tesa
STM
ECHOtape
Spectape
Scapa
Elliott Tape
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Black
Red
Blue
Brown
Orange
Yellow
Green
Segment by Application
Electrical insulation
Automotive interior
Wire harnesses protecting
