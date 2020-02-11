Global Warm Mix Asphalt Additives Market Research Report 2018,
In this report, the Global Warm Mix Asphalt Additives, market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Warm Mix Asphalt Additives, market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
New report published by QY Research which offers insights on the global Warm Mix Asphalt Additives market. The Warm Mix Asphalt Additives market has been experiencing steady growth graph since past years. During the 2017-2025 timeline, the global market for Warm Mix Asphalt Additives is expected to reflect a 1.3x increase in the revenue growth. In 2017 the global Warm Mix Asphalt Additives market was valued at US$ 900 Mn and by the end of the assessment year (2025), it is estimated to touch a value more than US$ 1,180 Mn growing at a value CAGR of 3.5% throughout the period of forecast.
This report studies Warm Mix Asphalt Additives in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with capacity, production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Evonik
Kraton Performance Polymers
DuPont
Arkema
Dow Chemical
Akzo Nobel
Huntsman
Berkshire Engineering Supplies
ArrMaz
Kao Corporation
Engineered Additives
BASF
Sonneborn
Honeywell
Ingevity
Lucobit
Sinopec?
LCY Chemical
Jiangsu Jinyang
Zibo Bridge Lung
Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Warm Mix Asphalt Additives in these regions, from 2011 to 2021 (forecast), like
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Split by product type, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into
Asphalt Modifier
Antistripping Agent
Asphalt Emulsifier
Surfactant Additives
Foam Stabilizer
Others
Split by application, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Warm Mix Asphalt Additives in each application, can be divided into
Road Construction & Paving
Roofing
Others
