Global Wood Based Panel Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Wood Based Panel Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Wood Based Panel Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Wood Based Panel market status and forecast, categorizes the global Wood Based Panel market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Wood-based panels are sheet materials that contain a significant proportion of wood in one of a variety of forms (strips, veneers, chips, strands or fibres).

Wood-based panels are sheet materials that contain a significant proportion of wood in different forms. When engaged in the industry, manufacturers should pay attention on the energy, technology as well as raw materials, which are key factors for the wood based panel industry.

According to its different manufacturing technology, wood base panels can be divided into categories, such as PB, MDF, HDF, OSB, plywood and so on. Among those types, plywood accounts for the largest production proportion which was 32.65% in 2015.

Wood based panel industry has low technology barrier, which result in large amounts of manufacturers distributing in the each corner of the world. However, when considering the major production base, China has become the largest producer of wood based panel undoubtedly. Chinaâ€™s production was 293267 K Cubic Meter in 2015, holding the 49.55% share in the global market. North America is the follower, who contributed 13.99% production share in 2015.

As for consumption, China, North America and Europe are the key consuming regions. China is not only the largest producer of wood based panel, but also the largest consumer. In 2015, the three regions consumed 279778 K Cubic Meter, 88416 K Cubic Meter and 76638 K Cubic Meter respectively, with the total consumption share of 75.16 globally.

Considering the current status, information revealed that the wood based panel market still promising. Market insiders think that the wood based panel industry will continue to keep upward tendency in the coming few years with the GACR of 2.66% during the period of 2017-2022. Besides, due to fierce competition in the industry, price and gross margin are estimated to decline further.

The global Wood Based Panel market is valued at 166800 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 161500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -0.4% during 2018-2025.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Particleboard (PB)

Medium Density Fibreboard (MDF)

High Density Fibreboard (HDF)

Oriented Strand Board (OSB)

Plywood

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Furniture

Construction

Flooring

Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wood Based Panel are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

