Indoor Humidifier Market – Positive Outlook for Industry Opportunities & Trends for Expansion in 2020

Indoor Humidifier Market (Ultrasonic, Evaporative, Warm-mist, Vaporizers and Steam to Steam) – North America Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2014 – 2020

The research study titled “Indoor Humidifier Market – North America Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2014 – 2020” provides in-depth analysis of the market and related sub-segments. The report strategically focuses on market segments including different product types and their applications across industrial sectors. In addition, this report provides market insights and data about the size and growth of each segment.

The report includes detailed analysis of prevalent market trends and competitive profiles of key players. To provide better understanding of competition in the market, the report offers high level analyses which include value chain analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis and market attractiveness analysis.

key players in the North America indoor humidifier market such as DRI-STEEM Corporation, Pure Humidifier, Carel Industries, S.p.A, MEE Industries, Inc., Armstrong International, Inc., and Walter Meier Group.

Humidifiers are the equipment or a system that adds moisture and increases humidity in the air so as to retain humidity at desired levels. Humidifiers are generally used in data centers, cold stores and agriculture production units, and other areas where environment (humidity) critical products are processes and packaged.

Additionally, these are used for comfort and health reasons in commercial and healthcare sectors.

The market for humidifiers in North America was valued at USD 212.4 million in 2013 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2014 to 2020, to reach USD 300.4 million in 2020.

The North America indoor humidifier market is primarily driven by increasing adoption of humidification solutions in hospitals, datacenters, retail and cold stores, and educational institutes. Additionally, the increasing awareness and stringent and promulgation of indoor air quality standards is fueling the growth of the market. Conversely, the high operational cost of humidifiers, owing to frequent maintenance requirement is hindering the growth of the market. However, with the development of energy efficient humidification solutions, it is expected that impact of this constraint will minimize over the forecast period. Evaporative humidifiers held the largest market share, accounting for 34.2% of the North America humidifier market revenue in 2013. This dominance is attributed to the wide application of evaporative humidifiers across IT and automotive sectors.. Further, the wide adoption of vaporizers in healthcare industry is expected to augment the market growth, with vaporizers forecast to record a CAGR of 5.7% over the next 6 years.

