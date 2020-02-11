Kosher Salt Market: A Very High Preference for Kosher Salts in Expansive Food Service Industry Boosts Demand

The competitive dynamics in the global kosher salt market is increasingly consolidated, thanks to the top three players holding a sizeable share of 70.4% in the overall market in 2015, notes Transparency Market Research (TMR). These three companies are Compass Minerals International, Inc., Cargill, and K+S Aktiengesellschaft. Some of the other players are Qingdao Huifenghe Msg Co., Ltd., Redmont, Inc., and Morton Salt, Inc. TMR finds that the consolidated nature also accounts for limited opportunities for new entrants to gain an easy foothold in the global kosher salt market.

The global kosher salt market stood at US$832.3 mn in 2015. Clocking a CAGR of 7.0% during 2016–2024, the opportunities in the market is projected to touch worth of US$1517.2 mn by 2024 end.

Among the various product types, the demand for kosher salt crystals has been extensive in the global kosher salt market. The product type has witnessed substantial use in restaurants as a seasoning agent for meat.

Kosher salt as iodine-free salt has been garnering substantial steam in culinary arts world over. Bereft of iodine and other additives, kosher salt has risen in popularity for cooking owing to its lighter and slightly metallic taste. It has witnessed extensive demand in seasoning of meat by fast food service chains. The easy to control texture of each pinch of kosher salt is another of its characteristics attracting chefs worldwide. In addition, the granular and coarse nature of kosher salt makes it a salt as an attractive texture to several food preparations. The aforementioned propositions are key underpinnings to the growth of the global kosher salt market.

Burgeoning food and beverages industry in various developing and developed regions across the globe is a key trend propelling the expansion of the global kosher salt market. Rapid strides being made by the food and beverages industry in developed countries has made kosher salt increasingly attractive in new recipes.