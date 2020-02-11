Machine-to-Machine Modules Market 2019 Industry Survey, Market Size, Competitive Trends, Outlook and Forecasts 2025
— Global Machine-to-Machine Modules Industry
Machine to machine refers to direct communication between devices using any communications channel, including wired and wireless.
The M2M applications market is estimated to witness considerable growth over the forecast period owing to proliferation of smartphones and cloud computing technology.
This report focuses on the global Machine-to-Machine Modules status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Machine-to-Machine Modules development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Huawei
Alcatel-Lucent
Cisco
Google
Gemalto
Freescale Semiconductor
Intel
IBM
Axeda
Infeneon
Microchip
Cypress
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Conventional
Advanced
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive & transportation
Consumer electronics
Utilities
Retail
Surveillance
Security
Healthcare
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
