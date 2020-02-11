Meningococcal Infections Treatment Market Is Expected To Drive By Risk Of Permanent Disabilities Among Children

Meningococcal infection is a bacterial infection caused by Neisseria meningitidis, also known as meningococcus, a gram-negative bacterium. Twelve types of N. meningitides, called serogroups, have been identified, six of which (A, B, C, W, X and Y) can cause epidemics. Meningococcal meningitis is a serious infection of the thin lining that surrounds the brain and spinal cord. It can lead to death within 24 hours, and for survivors, can result in life-altering, significant long-term disabilities. A rise in morbidity and mortality of related to meningococcal infection among vast populations has made it a global concern. According to statistics published by the World Health Organization in 2017, the geographic distribution and epidemic potential of the infection differ according to the serogroup. There are no reliable estimates of the global meningococcal disease burden due to inadequate surveillance in several parts of the world.

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2015, about 375 total cases of meningococcal disease were reported (incidence rate of 0.18 cases per 100,000 persons). The rates of the disease are highest in children younger than one year, followed by a second peak in adolescence. In recent years, the effective implementation of several targeted vaccination programs through massive campaigns in various countries, especially sub-Saharan Africa, has significantly reduced the burden of meningococcal disease. Technological advances in vaccinology have further improved the efficacy of vaccines, leading to key public health accomplishments. Increased government initiatives and funding for R&D activities & newer treatment and infection control in healthcare settings is also a key factors driving the market globally.

The global meningococcal infections treatment market can be segmented based on type, end-user, distribution channel, and region. In terms of type, the global market can be categorized into vaccination and chemoprophylaxis. The vaccination segment can be further bifurcated into polysaccharide vaccines, meningococcal conjugate vaccines, and protein-based vaccines. Based on end-user, the global meningococcal infections treatment market can be bifurcated into adults and children. The children segment is expected to expand at a faster rate because bacterial meningitis mostly affects children. Increase in the incidence of meningitis in children is one of the major factors fueling the global meningococcal infections treatment market. Moreover, risk of permanent disabilities among children and rise in awareness about proper dose of immunization are projected to drive the meningococcal infections treatment market. However, bacterial resistance to penicillin and lack of access to vaccine approval are likely to hamper the meningococcal infections treatment market in the next few years. Based on distribution channel, the global meningococcal infections treatments market can be classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment is likely to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period as several types of vaccine are widely available in hospital pharmacies.

