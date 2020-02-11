Micro Displays Market: 2019 Latest Demand, Share, Techniques, Applications Analysis and 2025 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report
A microdisplay is a display that has a very small screen. The screen size of microdisplays is usually less than two inches diagonal.
Growth is expected to be driven by increasing demand for micro displays from various end use segments, such as consumer electronics, military & defense, automotive, etc., owing to their innovative features such as high resolution, compact size, low electricity consumption and enhanced picture quality. Growing consumer awareness regarding highly advanced display technologies, increasing deployment of OLED micro displays in wearables and declining average selling prices of micro display devices are some of the other factors anticipated to aid the global micro displays market in the coming years.
The key players covered in this study
Kopin
Sony
Seiko Epson
Himax
eMagin
MICROOLED
Jasper Displays
LG Display
AU Optronics
Universal Display
WiseChip
RAONTECH
HOLOEYE
Syndiant
Market analysis by product type
Projection
Near-to-Eye
Market analysis by market
Consumer Electronics
Military & Defense
Automotive
Market analysis by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Micro Displays status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Micro Displays development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
Release ID: 515625