Microarrays Market: Future Growth Strategies by Experts & Top Players 2025

Microarray technology helps to analyze gene expression through information contained within a genome. A microarray is a collection of many small DNA probes, which are arranged in a regular pattern. Microarrays help in gene discovery, disease diagnosis, toxicology research, and development of medicines.

North America, followed by Europe, holds the largest market share for microarrays due to technological advancements, improved healthcare infrastructure, increasing research and development activities, usage of personalized medicines, government initiatives and rise in the incidences of cancer in this region. Asia is expected to witness high growth rates in the microarrays market in the next few years due to improving healthcare infrastructure, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in government spending, and increasing drug discovery and development activities in this region.

In 2017, the global Microarrays market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Microarrays market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Microarrays include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Microarrays include

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent

Sequenom

Roche NimbleGen

Illumnia

Applied Microarrays

BioMerieux SA

Discerna

Gyros AB

Luminex Corporation

NextGen Sciences

ProteoGenix

Market Size Split by Type

DNA Microarrays

MMChips

Protein Microarrays

Peptide Microarrays

Tissue Microarrays

Cellular Microarrays

Other



Market Size Split by Application

Diagnostics

Genomic

Proteomics

Other



Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

…

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Microarrays market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Microarrays market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Microarrays manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Microarrays with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Microarrays submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

