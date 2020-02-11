Multiplex Assays Market Insights, Medical Devices, Experiments, Research, Analysis, Evolutions and Forecast to 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Multiplex Assays Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

The global multiplex assays market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, technology, type, application, end-user, and region.

A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by geography and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global multiplex assays market.

Global Multiplex Assays Market: Key Segments

In terms of product, the global multiplex assays market has been segmented into instruments, consumables, and software. The consumables segment has been further categorized into reagents & kits, micropipettes and microplates, and others. Expansion of the consumables segment is primarily due to repeat orders for reagents and kits. Additionally, the market has been segmented based on technology, type, and application.

Based on end-user, the global multiplex assays market has been classified into biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies, academic & research centers, diagnostic centers, hospitals, and others. The biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The market has been analyzed based on price variations, technology trend, and presence of key players. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Multiplex Assays Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global multiplex assays market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East (South Africa, GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.



Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles the major players in the market in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the global multiplex assays market include Luminex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Seegene, Inc., Meso Scale Diagnostics, LLC., Abcam plc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Merck KGaA, Quansys Biosciences, and Illumina, Inc.

