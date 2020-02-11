Nephroscope Market Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2018-2026

A nephroscope is a type of endoscope that is inserted into an incision in the renal pelvis for the visualization and examination of the kidney. It is a fiber optic instrument that contain three channels. The three channels are for fiber optic light, telescope, and irrigation. The devices uses an ultrasound or a laser probe to break large kidney stones. These pieces of stones are suctioned out with the scope. Nephroscopy is a non-surgical and safe endoscopic diagnostic and therapeutic procedure that is performed to check the interior of the kidney, renal calyces, and pelvis. It is also used in the diagnosis and treatment of renal pyelocalyceal tumors and ureter pelvic junction (UPJ) obstructions. It is also used for laparoscopic bile duct examination, mainly for large impacted stones.

The global nephroscope market is projected to be driven by high prevalence and rise in the incidence of kidney stone cases worldwide. Urolithiasis affects about 12% of the world population at some stage in life. According to one study, kidney stones affect 1 in 11 people in the U.S. It is estimated that 600,000 Americans suffer from urinary stones every year. About 12% of the Indian population is estimated to have urinary stones, out of which 50% may end up with a loss of kidney function. Technological advancements in visualization, surgical endoscopic treatments, and diagnosis such as hybrid-lens technology with a high-flow sheath design are also expected to propel the global nephroscope market. Increase in demand for minimally invasive nephrostomy surgeries, easy accessibility of nephroscopes, and a wide range of application of nephroscopes in surgical procedures are also expected to propel the global nephroscope market. Moreover, an increase in awareness about nephroscope technologies and their advantages among patients and medical professionals are projected to boost the market. However, stringent regulatory approvals and high cost of nephroscope maintenance are likely to restrain the market during the forecast period.

The global nephroscope market can be segmented based on product, indication, end-user, and region. Based on product, the global nephroscope devices market can be classified into flexible endoscopes and rigid endoscopes. The flexible endoscope segment is estimated to expand at a robust growth rate. A flexible nephroscope is a thin, flexible pencil-shaped fiber optic telescope that bends easily and has a maneuverable tip to pass the renal pelvis and calyces. Increased adoption of flexible endoscopes in health care settings is expected to drive the segment in the next few years. In terms of indication, the global nephroscope devices market can be segmented into diagnostic and therapeutic. Nephroscopes are commonly used for therapeutic procedures, which is estimated to propel the therapeutic segment of the global nephroscope market. Based on end-user, the global nephroscope market can be segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospital segment is anticipated to drive the global nephroscope market, due to an increase in the number of hospitals and improved health care infrastructure.

In terms of region, the global nephroscope market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are estimated to dominate the global nephroscope market. The large market share of these regions is attributed to well-established healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of latest technology for the diagnosis and treatment of various urological disorders, rise in the incidence of kidney stones, and high health care expenditure. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high GAGR, owing to rapidly improving health care facilities in emerging countries, increase in access to health care, and rise in the adoption of nephroscopes in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

Key players operating in global nephroscope market include Schölly Fiberoptic GMBH, Maxer Endoscopy GmbH, Olympus Corporation, and Richard Wolf GmbH.