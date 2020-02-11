Proactive Security 2019 Global Market Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report

Proactive Security Market 2019

A proactive security approach prevents major incidents before they happen. Preventative measures taken by a company anticipate potential situations and save the firm from experiencing devastating events that can lead to crippling losses from theft, fire or natural disaster. In addition, the physical manifestations of a proactive security system such as signs, cameras and passwords act as visible deterrents to thieves, vandals and hackers.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2018. The increasing need for organizations to protect their data from advanced cyber-attacks, and addressing the stringent government regulations are expected to drive the proactive security market. Furthermore, rapid economic growth in the major countries, along with regulatory reforms and economic stability, is expected to drive the market in Asia Pacific (APAC). In Middle East and Africa (MEA), enterprises belonging to a range of verticals, such as BFSI, government, education, and manufacturing, are expected to increase their investments in proactive security solutions and services.

In 2018, the global Proactive Security Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Proactive Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Proactive Security development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Cisco

Symantec

Fireeye

Mcafee

Palo Alto Networks

Securonix

Logrhythm

Rapid7

Qualys

Alienvault

Trustwave

Cybersponse

Firemon

RSA Security

Demisto

Threatconnect

Centrify

Oracle

Swimlane

Aricent

Phantom

Skybox Security

Corvil

Siemplify

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Security Analytics

Advanced Malware Protection (AMP)

Security Monitoring

Attack Simulation

Security Orchestration

Risk and Vulnerability Management

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Government and Defense

Retail and eCommerce

IT and Telecom

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Proactive Security Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Security Analytics

1.4.3 Advanced Malware Protection (AMP)

1.4.4 Security Monitoring

1.4.5 Attack Simulation

1.4.6 Security Orchestration

1.4.7 Risk and Vulnerability Management

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Proactive Security Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Government and Defense

1.5.4 Retail and eCommerce

1.5.5 IT and Telecom

1.5.6 Healthcare and Life Sciences

1.5.7 Manufacturing

1.5.8 Energy and Utilities

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Proactive Security Market Size

2.2 Proactive Security Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Proactive Security Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Proactive Security Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Proactive Security Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Proactive Security Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 Cisco

12.2.1 Cisco Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Proactive Security Introduction

12.2.4 Cisco Revenue in Proactive Security Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Cisco Recent Development

12.3 Symantec

12.3.1 Symantec Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Proactive Security Introduction

12.3.4 Symantec Revenue in Proactive Security Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Symantec Recent Development

12.4 Fireeye

12.4.1 Fireeye Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Proactive Security Introduction

12.4.4 Fireeye Revenue in Proactive Security Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Fireeye Recent Development

12.5 Mcafee

12.5.1 Mcafee Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Proactive Security Introduction

12.5.4 Mcafee Revenue in Proactive Security Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Mcafee Recent Development

12.6 Palo Alto Networks

12.6.1 Palo Alto Networks Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Proactive Security Introduction

12.6.4 Palo Alto Networks Revenue in Proactive Security Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Palo Alto Networks Recent Development

12.7 Securonix

12.7.1 Securonix Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Proactive Security Introduction

12.7.4 Securonix Revenue in Proactive Security Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Securonix Recent Development

12.8 Logrhythm

12.8.1 Logrhythm Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Proactive Security Introduction

12.8.4 Logrhythm Revenue in Proactive Security Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Logrhythm Recent Development

Continued…..

