Remote Electronic Unit Market is Set to Witness an Uptick During 2025|Key players are arker Hannifin, BAE Systems, Liebherr

The Remote Electronic Unit (REU) is a mono-block device. They are distributed electronics that are located close to or are attached on the actuator to provide local control of the actuator. The REU receives commands and processes the incoming and outgoing signals for the functions necessary to control the actuators. It is a part of Digital Voice Control System. The remote electronic unit receives the commands from the Audio Control Units (ACU) and correspondingly influences and processes all the incoming as well as outgoing audio signals. It performs the logical functions which is necessary for keying the transceivers and for aircraft intercommunication. It also provides generation of ten different aural alert signals which can be activated through discrete control lines. Remote electronics unit products are used in the most advanced fly-by-wire systems which provides precise closed-loop actuation control. It also acts as a critical interfaces between dozens of aircraft systems on modern aircraft platforms. A remote electronic unit controls power subsystems, such as thermal control, satellite attitude along with orbit control subsystems in a spacecraft. Such units manages the aircraft’s flight control surface actuators and then interfaces with the integrated flight control electronics. The ability to support operation outside of a controlled environment makes placement of the REUs on spacecraft far more flexible than existing solutions. REU provides a high integrity command as well as control system interfacing to various feedback position sensors. A remote electronic unit in a cockpit locker controls the engines and bow thruster for stern-to docking.

Increase in the number of aircraft deliveries as well as satellite constellations, increased usage of remote electronic units for efficient flights control as well as miniaturization of remote electronic units in the aerospace industry are some of the primary factors driving the growth of the global remote electronic unit market. Rise in air passenger traffic has led to an increase in the number of aircraft deliveries which has consequently propelled the demand for remote electronic units. One of the important limitation of remote electronic unit is that huge costs are incurred in the development advanced remote electronic units. This is one of the factors hampering the growth of remote electronic unit market. Efforts are being taken by many companies to upgrade their research and development activities to introduce innovations in this field.

The global remote electronic unit market is segmented on the basis of platform, application, end-use and region. On the basis of platform, the remote electronic unit market is segmented into spacecraft and aircraft. The growth of aircraft segment is increasing due to the use of remote electronic units for efficient flights control in aircraft. Aircraft that use advanced fly-by-wire systems, power-by-wire systems or smart actuators are equipped with remote electronic units. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into landing gear, fuel system, flight control surface, ice protection system and others. Advanced fly-by-wire systems that are used in primary and secondary flight control systems enable the pilots to adjust and control the flight attitude of an aircraft. Remote electronic units can be used on fly-by-wire or power-by-wire aircraft flight controls onboard business jets, commercial transports, military fixed wing aircraft, and military & commercial helicopters. Geographically, the remote electronic unit market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and AsiaPacific.

Some of the key players operating in the global remote electronic unit market are Parker Hannifin, BAE Systems, Liebherr, Rockwell Collin, Curtiss-Wright, Becker Avionics, Thales , Flight Data Systems, Esterline Technologie and Texas Instruments among others.

