Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024
WiseGuyReports has added new market study to its database, titled “2019 Global and Regional Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.
Report Description:
In 2018, the global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
NICE Systems
Pegasystems
Automation Anywhere
Blue Prism
Ipsoft
Celaton
Redwood Software
Uipath
Verint System
Xerox
Arago Us
IBM
Thoughtonomy
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Automated Solution
Decision Support and Management Solutions
Interaction Solutions
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
Manufacturing and Logistics
Telecom and IT
Retail and Consumer Goods
Travel, Hospitality, and Transportation
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Automated Solution
1.4.3 Decision Support and Management Solutions
1.4.4 Interaction Solutions
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
1.5.3 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
1.5.4 Manufacturing and Logistics
1.5.5 Telecom and IT
1.5.6 Retail and Consumer Goods
1.5.7 Travel, Hospitality, and Transportation
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Size
2.2 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
…….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 NICE Systems
12.1.1 NICE Systems Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Introduction
12.1.4 NICE Systems Revenue in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 NICE Systems Recent Development
12.2 Pegasystems
12.2.1 Pegasystems Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Introduction
12.2.4 Pegasystems Revenue in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Pegasystems Recent Development
12.3 Automation Anywhere
12.3.1 Automation Anywhere Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Introduction
12.3.4 Automation Anywhere Revenue in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Automation Anywhere Recent Development
12.4 Blue Prism
12.4.1 Blue Prism Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Introduction
12.4.4 Blue Prism Revenue in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Blue Prism Recent Development
12.5 Ipsoft
12.5.1 Ipsoft Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Introduction
12.5.4 Ipsoft Revenue in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Ipsoft Recent Development
12.6 Celaton
Continued…
