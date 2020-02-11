Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

WiseGuyReports has added new market study to its database, titled “2019 Global and Regional Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

Report Description:

In 2018, the global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

NICE Systems

Pegasystems

Automation Anywhere

Blue Prism

Ipsoft

Celaton

Redwood Software

Uipath

Verint System

Xerox

Arago Us

IBM

Thoughtonomy

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Automated Solution

Decision Support and Management Solutions

Interaction Solutions

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing and Logistics

Telecom and IT

Retail and Consumer Goods

Travel, Hospitality, and Transportation

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Automated Solution

1.4.3 Decision Support and Management Solutions

1.4.4 Interaction Solutions

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

1.5.3 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

1.5.4 Manufacturing and Logistics

1.5.5 Telecom and IT

1.5.6 Retail and Consumer Goods

1.5.7 Travel, Hospitality, and Transportation

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Size

2.2 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

…….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 NICE Systems

12.1.1 NICE Systems Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Introduction

12.1.4 NICE Systems Revenue in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 NICE Systems Recent Development

12.2 Pegasystems

12.2.1 Pegasystems Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Introduction

12.2.4 Pegasystems Revenue in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Pegasystems Recent Development

12.3 Automation Anywhere

12.3.1 Automation Anywhere Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Introduction

12.3.4 Automation Anywhere Revenue in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Automation Anywhere Recent Development

12.4 Blue Prism

12.4.1 Blue Prism Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Introduction

12.4.4 Blue Prism Revenue in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Blue Prism Recent Development

12.5 Ipsoft

12.5.1 Ipsoft Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Introduction

12.5.4 Ipsoft Revenue in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Ipsoft Recent Development

12.6 Celaton

Continued…

