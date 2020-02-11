Sirolimus Market is Expected to Grow at a Significant Compound CAGR Rate of 1.0% in 2027

Sirolimus: A Multi-action Promising Drug

Sirolimus could have a promising role in prophylaxis of rejection, treatment of refractory acute rejection, and chronic allograft dysfunction, as substantiated by various studies. Sirolimus is a new potent immunosuppressant whose profile could offer an advantage over other currently used drugs in view of its absence of intrinsic nephrotoxicity and efficacy as good as cyclosporin. Sirolimus could have both, a steroid sparing as well as a cyclosporin sparing effect.

Sirolimus may have a beneficial role in prophylaxis of rejection as well as treatment of refractory rejection. Sirolimus also has antifungal, antitumor, and anti-smooth muscle proliferative roles. The global sirolimus market was valued at US$ 285.00 Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 304.08 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 1.0% from 2019 to 2027.

Promising Pipeline Opening New Market Opportunities

Increase in incidence of target diseases, rise in the number of lifestyle-related disorders, promising pipeline, surge in health care spending, and improvement in health care infrastructure are the factors anticipated to drive the global sirolimus market.

Furthermore, increase in preference for generic drug variants and associated side effects are expected to restrain the Sirolimus market.

Global Sirolimus Market: Report Segmentation

In terms of application, the global sirolimus market has been categorized into organ transplant rejection, lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM), and sirolimus coated balloons & catheter devices.

The organ transplant rejection segment dominated the sirolimus market in 2018 due to rise in the number of organ transplants.

Based on distribution channel, the global sirolimus market has been classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

In terms of region, the global sirolimus market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America accounted for major share of the global sirolimus market in 2018. The market in the region is driven by the presence of key players and high rate of adoption of technologies. Additionally, rise in the number of organ transplants is projected to propel the market in North America. Increase in incidence of target diseases, rise in prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders, promising pipeline, and surge in health care spending & improvement in health care infrastructure is anticipated to boost market growth.



Global Sirolimus Market: Competitive Insights

The global sirolimus market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a large number of players. Major players operating in the market include Pfizer, Inc., Biocon, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Concept Medical, Inc., Stentys SA, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Zydus Cadila, and Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Increase in trend of mergers & acquisitions and product approvals & launches in developing countries is expected to boost the global sirolimus market during the forecast period. Additionally, acquisitions drive growth in core business. Product approvals enable companies to enhance product portfolio globally.

