Tonic Water Market: Manufacturers Come up with Different Flavors to Boost Sales

According to a new report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the leading players in the global tonic water market are investing substantially to increase research and development activities in a bid to come up with new flavors to match up with the requirements of consumers. Fentimans Ltd., Diageo Plc., The Coca-Cola Co., Q Drinks, Thomas Henry GmbH & Co. KG, White Rock Products Corp., Powell And Mahoney LLC, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Inc., Fevertree Drinks Plc., Monster Beverage Corp., East Imperial Superior Beverages, MBG International Premium Brands GmbH, Jack Rudy Cocktail Co., Casalbor S.L., Boylan Bottling Co. Inc., Llanllyr Water Co. Ltd., Sygama SA, Shasta Beverages Inc., Bradley’s Tonic Co., and Luscombe Drinks are some of the key vendors of tonic water reviewed in this research report.

The increasing disposable income of people, thanks to the rapid industrialization and the strengthening of economic condition in various countries across the world, has reflected dramatically on their lifestyles, resulting in augmented consumption of alcohol such as vodka and gin. “Since tonic water is used to mix into these spirits to make a drink, its demand is also increasing significantly,” states a researcher at TMR. The constant rise in the number of clubs, lounges, and bars, fueling alcohol consumption, is also fueling the sales of tonic water, reflecting greatly on this market.

Although the future of worldwide market for tonic water looks bright, the increasing awareness among consumers regarding the ill effects of alcohol on health and wellness is anticipated to impact negatively on the growth of this market over the next few years. However, the continuing introduction of tonic water in new and fresh flavors may give this market a push in the near future, reports the market study.