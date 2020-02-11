United States BOPP Lamination Films Market Report 2018

In this report, the United States BOPP Lamination Films market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. United States BOPP Lamination Films market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

The West

Southwest

The Middle Atlantic

New England

The South

The Midwest

with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of BOPP Lamination Films in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast).

United States BOPP Lamination Films market competition by top manufacturers/players, with BOPP Lamination Films sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

CLARUS Films GmbH

Cosmo Film

KDX AMERICA

DUNMORE

Guangdong EKO Film Manufacture Co.,Ltd

Guangdong New Era Composite Material Co., Ltd

Qiaobo International

Toray Plastics

Profol

Vibac

Treofan

SIBUR

Impex Global, LLC

FlexFilm

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Transparent Lamination Film

Metalized Lamination Film

Holographic Lamination Film

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Food &Beverage Packaging

Medical& Health Care Product Packaging

Electronics Packaging

Cigarette Packaging

Lable

Industrial

Others

