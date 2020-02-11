VVT & Start-Stop Systems Market is projected for a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022

Global VVT & Start-stop Systems Market: Snapshot

The automotive industry is touching new peaks each year, especially in the emerging economies, and its prosperity is reflecting highly positively on the global VVT & start-stop systems market, which is projected for a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. The growing need to increase fuel efficiency as a result of depleting oil reserves, stringent emission norms that have led to higher VVT standards, and hybridization of vehicles are some of the key factors augmenting the demand in the global VVT & start-stop systems market.

While the growing demand for cam-less actuation and rapidly increasing preference of diesel cars will continue to open new opportunities for the vendors operating in the global VVT & start-stop systems market , factors such as increasing adoption of alternative fuels, high product cost, and substantial maintenance cost are expected to challenge the market from flourishing. Evaluated to be worth US$41,734.7 mn in 2017, the global VVT & start-stop systems market is estimated to be worth US$64,895.9 by the end of the forecast period, which is 2022.

Read Report Sample @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=30896

DOHC Represents Most Potent Chunk of Demand as Product Segment

Based on product-type, the global VVT & start-stop systems market has been segmented into dual over-head cam (DOHC) and single over-head cam (SOHC). In the present scenario, the DOHC segment is most profitable, exhibiting an individual CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022, when it is estimated to be worth US$37,922.9 mn. The dual over-head cam segment is foreseen to produce a revenue of US$2,657.5 mn annually for the next five years, and its absolute growth is larger than any other segment. By the end of 2022, DOHC segment is projected to constitute 58.4% of the overall demand in the global VVT & start-stop systems market.

Technology-wise, the market for VVT start-stop systems has been bifurcated into cam phasing, cam phasing plus changing, belt-driven, direct starter, enhanced starter, and integrated starter. As a result of increasing demand for performance-oriented fuel-efficient vehicles as well as stringent emissions regulations in several developed countries, the adoption of advanced VVT systems such as cam-Phasing plus changing systems is anticipated to be higher in North America and Asia-Pacific. Based on fuel type, the global VVT & start-stop systems market has been classified into gasoline and diesel, whereas application-wise, this market has been categorized into compact passenger cars, mid-sized passenger cars, premium passenger cars, luxury passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.

Read Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=30896

APEJ Emerging As Highly Lucrative Region

Geographically, the region of Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) is most profitable in the global VVT & start-stop systems market, projected to represent opportunities worth US$22,947.1 mn by the end of the forecast period, which is 2022. This substantial chunk of demand is more than any other individual region studied under this report. The demand in the APEJ VVT stop-start systems market is expected to increment at an above-average CAGR of 10.2% during the said forecast period, gaining traction from increased manufacturing of vehicles equipped with these systems as well as increasing disposable income among the urban populations residing in this region. North America makes for the second most lucrative region for the vendors operating in the VVT & start-stop systems market, expanding at a CAGR of 9.5% between now and 2022 to reach a valuation of US$11,589.2 mn.

Denso Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schaeffler AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Hitachi Ltd., BMW, Eaton Corporation plc, Magna International Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, Toyota Motors, Johnson Controls, Inc., Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., and Valeo S.A. are some of the key companies currently holding a position of strength in the global VVT & start-stop systems market.