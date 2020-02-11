Wearable Fitness Technology Market – An Objective Assessment of The Trajectory of The Market

Wearable fitness technology concerns any kind of electronic product that have been designed to be worn by the person so that it can keep a track of its footsteps, heartbeat so that one can keep himself fit and fine and also give a real time information about the health of the overall body. The global Wearable Fitness Technology market is anticipated to witness a robust growth rate during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025 owing to the rise in disposable income in the developing economies that have led to the awareness about fitness among the common people

The global Wearable Fitness Technology market is expected to witness a progressive growth in the coming years due to the increasing consumer preferences regarding Wearable Fitness Technology. This wearable fitness help the consumer to track their footsteps and also display the notification of smartphone. In addition the growing awareness of chronic diseases and obesity have led to the adoption of such wearable devices so that it can give real time information about the overall health of the body. These wearables can provide information like, cholesterol levels, blood pressure, calorie intake and also other information that is required by the body for day to day activities.

However, the high initial cost and the limited battery life of the wearable devices is predicted to inhibit its adoption rate to some extent in the coming eight years. In spite of this challenges the increasing demand for connected devices have accelerated the growth of this market.

Wearable fitness technology also finds its application across various end user segments including healthcare, consumer electronics, defense, fitness and wellness and others. Among various end user segment, fitness and wellness is expected to witness the growth rate at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. Attributes such growing concern of obesity and other chronic diseases have led to the adoption of Wearable Fitness Technology in the fitness and wellness

