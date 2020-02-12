Airport Kiosk Market – Drives Demands by Developing High-tech Facilities

Cited for ever more adoption at airports, kiosks are on the rise. Among the recent trends is successful and accelerating demand at the border, the move that is driving itself underpinned by faster & smoother passenger flow, and higher efficiencies. The evolution of airport kiosks is the endorsement of the air travellers’ embrace of self-service.

Airport kiosks are specifically designed for improving the passengers’ journey through reduction of queuing time. A new report has been developed by Transparency Market Research on the global airport kiosk market.

Report Structure

Commencing with an executive summary of the global airport kiosk market, imperative research findings regarding the market segments are offered by the report. Crucial market numbers that include historical CAGR (2012-2016) & forecast CAGR (2017-2026) associated with these segments are offered in the executive summary. Intelligence on revenue shares of the market, along with sales expansion rate of airport kiosks regarding regional segments included in the report is also given in this chapter.

A chapter on overview, which trails the executive summary, gives a quick introduction of the global airport kiosk market coupled with a formal definition of “airport kiosk”. Insights offered in overview convey the market’s wide scope to the report readers. Key market dynamics including trends, opportunities, restrains and drivers are offered by the report, and their degree of influence on the market expansion has been explained in detail.

Market Taxonomy

The global market for airport kiosks is studied based on a segmentation analysis in the following chapters of the report. Branching the market on the basis of type, and region, the report imparts imperative market numbers such as the revenue comparison, the year-on-year growth comparison, and the market share comparison. Regionally, the report categorizes the global airport kiosk market into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan.

Growing Investments by Airlines for Personalizing Passengers’ Journey will Augment Demand for Airport Kiosks

Airlines have been increasingly focusing on adoption of self-service solutions, in a bid to offer convenience to passengers, thereby making airport kiosks to gain a paramount importance over the years. Growing airport kiosk installations has helped passengers in avoiding standing in long queues as well as delays at airports.

The airport kiosks have enabled airport authorities to scrupulously manage increasing airline passenger traffic, mainly because they are equipped with in-built features, which enable effective expedition and control over check-in, passenger clearance, and the baggage clearance.

The proliferating IT spending across airports has further underpinned adoption of airport kiosks. The advent of privatization has promoted several companies in revamping airport facilities with the modern infrastructure. Additionally, airlines are making enormous investments in personalizing passengers’ journey, consequently augmenting demand for highly advanced airport kiosks.

With the emergence of innovative mobile technologies, passengers have been provided with services that are similar to those offered by airport kiosks. Smartphones and tablets-compatible mobile technologies deliver tasks performed by airport kiosks at reduced cost, which in turn is expected to prevail as a factor curbing airport kiosk adoption to a certain extent.