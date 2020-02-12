Anti Infective Antibodies Market: Global Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis to 2020

Anti-infective antibodies are being used extensively nowadays to treat serious bacterial and viral diseases such as pneumonia, tuberculosis and malaria. According to the World Health Organization, six major infectious diseases namely diarrhea, pneumonia, malaria, acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) , measles and tuberculosis are responsible for half of the premature deaths worldwide killing children and young adults. Moreover, threatening pandemics such as H1N1 influenza A virus (swine flu) is also adding pressure on healthcare sector. On the basis of these diseases which are being treated with the help of anti-infective antibodies, this market is divided into four major segments namely recombinant antibodies for viral diseases, recombinant antibodies for bacterial diseases, human plasma-derived immunoglobulins and Varicella Zoster immunoglobulins (VZIG). On the basis of disease causing microbe, recombinant antibodies for viral diseases are further characterized into:

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)

Hepatitis C virus (HCV)

Herpes simplex virus

Influenza virus

Cytomegalovirus (CMV)

Hemorrhagic fever viruses

Rabies virus

Human immune deficiency virus (HIV)

Similarly, recombinant antibodies for bacterial diseases are divided into following segments on the basis of disease causing micro-organisms:

Bacillus Anthracis

Pseudomonas

Staphylococci

Clostridium Difficile

Streptococci

Clostridium Botulinum

Human plasma-derived immunoglobulins include the antibodies which are derived by human blood plasma differentiation. On the basis of the different administration method, the market is divided into five major categories which include:

Conventional intravenous immunoglobulins (IVIG)

Injectable SC/IM immunoglobulins

Enriched immunoglobulins

Oral immunoglobulins

Hyperimmunes

Varicella Zoster Immunoglobulins (VZIG) includes all the anti-infective antibodies which work against the diseases caused by varicella zoster virus. This segment of the anti-infective antibodies market is fragmented on the basis of the immunoglobulins used to treat specific disease conditions which consist of following categories:

Tetanus immunoglobulins

Cytomegalovirus immunoglobulins

Rabies immunoglobulins

Hepatitis A immunoglobulins

Hepatitis B immunoglobulins

Vaccinia immunoglobulins

Among the mentioned anti-infective antibodies, the major market share is captured by recombinant antibodies for viral diseases followed by recombinant antibodies for bacterial diseases due to high prevalence of these diseases worldwide. According to the World Health Organization reports, 13.3 million people were suffering from AIDS in 2013 all over the world. Among the different antibodies available, the major anti-infective antibodies which are revolutionizing the market include truvada and valtrex, which are anti-HIV and anti-herpes antibodies respectively.

Additionally, the growing emergence of antibody resistant microorganisms, lethal virus and threat from engineered microorganisms is stimulating the interest of researchers towards developing novel anti-infective antibodies. Advances in understanding the mechanisms and new anti-bodies technologies are also contributing for the growing class of anti-infective antibodies in research and development. In anti-infective antibodies market, large numbers of companies are undergoing clinical trials as for instance, Novaratis AG is performing Phase IIb clinical trials of Albuferon, drug for the treatment of hepatitis C and Roche Pharma AG has announced positive results for PEGASYS combination therapy, treatment for hepatitis C.

Companies based in North America and Europe is extensively performing research and development in anti-infective antibodies segment. The major key players which are involved in production and research and development in anti-infective drugs market include Novaratis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Gilead Sciences, Pfizer, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Sanofi S.A., Johnson & Johnson and Bristol-Myers Squibb.