Automotive Active Seatbelt System Market is Expected To Witness Growth: Analysis of Key Players, and Challenges

The active seatbelt system uses motors to retract the seatbelt webbing in crucial situations or in case of a crash. The active seat belt system is activated by using data from various safety features, such as electronic stability control or brake assist systems, which are integrated into the vehicle. The active seat belt ensures the safety of the occupant in case of a collision.

Increasing demand for safety from consumers is anticipated to fuel the demand for active seatbelt system during the forecast period. Stringent safety norms and continuous developments in the field of vehicle safety are likely to boost the active seatbelt system market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing adoption of premium vehicles is estimated to propel the active seat belt system market during the forecast period. Increasing usage of active safety features in modern vehicles to enhance safety of passengers and continuous developments in the field of safety equipment by major manufacturers, such as Autoliv, Inc. and ZF Friedrichshafen AG, are anticipated to propel the automotive active seatbelt system market during the forecast period.

The automotive active seatbelt system market can be segmented based on design, seat, vehicle type, and region. Based on design, the automotive active seatbelt system market can be classified into two point, three point, four point, and others. The three point segment is likely to hold a major share of the global market, owing to its advantages over other active seatbelt designs. The three point seat belt system excellently catches and restraints the occupant in the seat and hence, the demand for three point belt system is likely to rise significantly during the forecast period.

In terms of vehicle type, the automotive active seatbelt system market can be split into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. Seatbelts have become mandatory in most countries in passenger and commercial vehicles in order to provide safety for passengers. Furthermore, adoption of active belt system in passenger vehicles is higher as compared to that in commercial vehicles. Increase in demand for luxury vehicles coupled with a rise in sales of sports utility vehicles is likely to propel the passenger vehicle segment during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of latest technologies in passenger vehicles is the major factor that is anticipated to boost the active seat belt system market during the forecast period.

In terms of seat, the automotive active seat belt system market can be bifurcated into front seat and rear seat. Auto manufacturers are providing seat belt systems for front and rear seats in order to ensure complete safety of passengers.

In terms of region, the automotive active seatbelt system market can be classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Stringent safety norms and high rate of adoption of latest technologies in Europe and North America are likely to boost the automotive active seatbelt system market in these regions during the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as a leading market, globally, owing to the rising awareness about safety among consumers and auto manufacturers.

Key players operating in the automotive active seatbelt system market include Autoliv, Inc., DENSO Corporation, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Far Europe Inc, Robert Bosch GmBH, Seatbelt Solutions LLC and others.