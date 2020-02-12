Automotive Pre-crash System Market is Expected To Witness Growth: Analysis of Key Players, and Challenges

The automotive pre-crash system, also known as collision avoidance system, or collision mitigating system, is a pre-collision safety technology integrated in vehicles, which identifies and helps the driver of the vehicle of a possible oncoming crash. The automotive pre-crash system is designed to reduce damage by predicting and invigorating for vehicle crash before an impact and prevent a collision. Most new vehicles are being incorporated with the automotive pre-crash system, either as standard or as an optional equipment.

Rise in the number of road accidents in recent years, caused majorly due to driver negligence or distraction, supplemented with an increase in the demand for safety systems while driving, especially for long journeys, are expected to boost the automotive pre-crash system market during the forecast period. Increasing concern by governments across the globe about vehicle safety and avoiding accidents has led to a surge in the demand for vehicles installed with safety systems such as the automotive pre-crash system. Moreover, demand for advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) is high, owing to security concerns. Studies have found that ADAS technologies have reduced the rate of accidents and injuries; however, the automotive pre-crash system being a vital part of ADAS technologies is anticipated to propel the automotive pre-crash system market during the forecast period. High cost of the system coupled with the possibility of malfunction of mechatronics components is likely to hamper the automotive pre-crash system market in the near future.

The global automotive pre-crash system market can be segmented based on component, frequency range, vehicle type, components sales channel, and region. Based on component, the automotive pre-crash system can be segregated into LiDAR, RADAR, camera, sensors, and others. The camera segment accounted for a major share of the automotive pre-crash system market. Expansion of the segment is majorly attributed to the higher rate of adoption of camera in ADAS. It is utilized to monitor the vehicles and objects appearing in front of the vehicle in order to provide pre-collision input to the system.

Based on frequency range, the automotive pre-crash system market can be split into short range and medium & long range. The medium & long range segment held a prominent share of the market owing to its high rate of adoption in premium cars, as medium & long range system detects and offers longer visibility range.

In terms of vehicle type, the automotive pre-crash system market can be classified into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment leads the automotive pre-crash system market due to increasing adoption of advance driver assistance systems in passenger vehicles. Based on component sales channel, the automotive pre-crash system market can be bifurcated into original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket. The aftermarket segment accounted for a primary share of the market. It is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, primarily due to the possibility of malfunction of mechatronics components in the system.

Based on region, the global automotive pre-crash system market can be divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Europe accounts for a dominant share of the automotive pre-crash system market. Stringent road safety rules enacted by the European Union coupled with booming technological innovation in Europe are prompting auto manufactures in the region to offer advanced safety systems in automobile. This, in turn, is projected to propel the demand for the automotive pre-crash system in the near future. Furthermore, the market in Europe focuses on vehicles with ADAS and its emphasis has increased since the announcement of safety norms, especially in passenger vehicles. This is a key factor boosting the share of the automotive pre-crash system market during the forecast period.

Prominent players operating in the global automotive pre-crash system market include Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Wabtec Corporation, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Valeo, Delphi, Siemens AG, HARMAN International, Autoliv Inc., and Honeywell International Inc.