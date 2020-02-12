Cloud-based BPO Market 2019-2025: Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players- Firstsource Solutions, WNS, Infosys, HCL and more
The Cloud BPO offers various types of services for different sectors such as human resource, e-commerce, finance and accounting, customer care, sales & marketing and others. High adoption of cloud computing in different regions is providing significant opportunities for the providers of cloud BPO services to increase the market share in the regions.
This report focuses on the global Cloud-based BPO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud-based BPO development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Firstsource Solutions
WNS
Infosys
HCL Technologies
Genpact
Capgemini
Atos
Tata Consultancy Services
DXC Technology
Sungard
Accenture
ADP
IBM
Oracle
SAP
Xerox
HPE
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Human Resource
E-Commerce
Finance And Accounting
Customer Care
Sales & Marketing
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Telecom & IT
Healthcare
Automotive
Manufacturing
Food And Beverage
Power & Energy
Consumer Electronics
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cloud-based BPO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cloud-based BPO development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
