Digital Map Market – Adoption of Internet-enables Portable Devices Witness Growth

Digital Map Market (Type – Software Solutions (Web-based, Desktop, Mobile App), Maps (data), Services; Application – Indoor Navigation/Positioning (Airports, Retail Stores (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Departmental Stores), Health Care Facilities, Others (Educational Institutes, Museums, Other Commercial Buildings)), Outdoor Maps (Automotive, Mobile & Internet, Government & Utilities, Real Estate/Construction), others (Energy & Mining, Agriculture, etc.)) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

As per the TMR report, the global digital map market is presumed to display a 16.2% CAGR within the forecast period of 2018 to 2026. The valuation is anticipated to reach US$ 30.6 bn by the end of the forecast period.

Some of the leading players in the global digital maps market are Autonavi Software Co. Ltd., HERE Technologies, Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI), Apple Inc., and Google Inc. Major Players are focusing on providing more details on broad financial overview, recent developments, business strategies and company business overview.

Digital Map Market: Snapshot

A digital map is an electronic map system, primarily designed for representing a particular road, area, or any specific geographical location. It includes major rivers; tourist attractions; and important landmarks such as airports, hospitals, etc.. It is built on a combination of graphic elements that are assigned to it in the form of electronic information. It is more accurate than a printed map and can be easily updated. In more recent times, many technological advancements have taken place in the digital map market.

The automotive and Internet-enabled smartphone sectors widely use digital map technology. Therefore, the digital map market is expected to expand at a rapid pace in the coming years. Digital mapping technology can also be used to compute distances between different places. Technical advancements in digital cartography are making the process much accurate, quicker, more practical, and interactive than before.

Increase in the use of geospatial information across the world is primarily driving demand for digital maps. This is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period. Moreover, increase in demand for digital maps from the automotive industry is expected to fuel the digital map market in the near future.

