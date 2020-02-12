DNA Sequencing In Drug Discovery Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2023

Global DNA Sequencing In Drug Discovery Market: Overview

DNA sequencing technologies are creating new, exciting paradigms in drug discovery and development in various parts of the world. Recent advances in large-scale whole-genome sequencing have not only improved our understanding of various diseases in recent years but also have had profound influence on drug development activities. DNA sequencing continues to play a significant role in the search for new drugs by identifying promising drug candidates for a wide range of diseases, notably including cancer and infectious ailments. The method has considerably lowered the cost of genetic sequencing and helps in making reliably accurate analysis of vast array of genetic data and medical records.

In various parts of the world, DNA sequencing has been instrumental in identifying rare genetic mutations and expediting search for personalized medicines. Advances in workflows in bioinformatics software, biology modeling, and computational chemistry improves the potential of the entire process.

The report on the global DNA sequencing in drug discovery market offers a critical and comprehensive insights into key growth drivers, recent technological advancements, notable trends and current opportunities, promising avenues, and the competitive landscape. The study takes a closer look at the prevailing regulatory landscape in various regions and the major investment trends.

Global DNA Sequencing In Drug Discovery Market: Trends and Opportunities

The rising application of various types of microarrays and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) techniques for cost-effective targeted or entire genomic analysis of any organism is a key factor driving the market. The rising adoption of next-generation sequencing technologies in identifying new drug targets for oncology and infectious diseases is significantly boosting the market. The increasing role occupied by DNA sequencing in unearthing valuable genetic information through whole-genome sequencing is boosting drug development initiatives. Furthermore, there is an intensifying focus of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies to study drug mutations for developing better medicines through the use of DNA sequencing.

With substantial governmental and private funds pouring in several developing and developed nations, the growing potential of DNA sequencing in modern drug discovery methods points to a bright future. In recent years, there is a surging interest in the discovery of precision medicine. The trend is further expected to unlock exciting prospects for market players. Furthermore, the advent of automated sequencing systems is anticipated to aid in the rapid expansion of the market over the forecast period. Constant advancements in bioinformatics software and computational chemistry will open up lucrative avenues in the coming years.

The limited scope of DNA microarrays in pathogen detection owing to inherent biases and the incompatibility of the current bioinformatics models with the emerging DNA sequencing are notable factors likely to act as bottlenecks in the growth of the market.

Global DNA Sequencing In Drug Discovery Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, North America and Europe are prominent markets for DNA sequencing in drug discovery. The growth in the regional markets is essentially driven by substantially rise in R&D funds on genomic research by governments in its key nations. For instance, massive public grants in countries such as the U.S. in recent years for developing DNA sequencing technologies for drug discovery is providing a robust impetus to the growth of these regional markets. Efforts by drug makers to realize the potential of whole-genome sequencing for finding treatment of infectious and rare diseases also bodes well for these regional markets. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is anticipated to rise at a swift pace over the forecast period. At the forefront of this regional market are India, China, Japan, and Australia.

Companies mentioned in the report

A growing of drug makers in developing and developed countries are investing copious amount of money in research and development activities to develop drug-based treatments, in a move to garner huge returns. Several prominent market are also actively making collaborations and entering into alliances, in a move to consolidate their shares. They are also expanding their geographic reach, notably to Asia Pacific and Latin America, in order to gain a stronghold in the global market. Some of the key players operating in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Promega Corporation, Nanogen, Inc., GVK Biosciences Private Limited, QIAGEN, Illumina, Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Beckman Coulter, and 454 Life Sciences.

