Drum Melter Market to Create Lucrative Opportunities for Existing Companies as Well as New Players

A drum melter is a device used for converting large amounts of polyolefin (POR) and polyurethane (PUR) hot melt adhesive, sealants, butylene, and traditional hot melt adhesives. Drum, pail, or bulk melters can melt and supply adhesive faster than standard tank units. Therefore, these are preferred over traditional tank units for applications such as roll-coater pot filling or extrusion coating. Drum melters are equipped with a melt-on-demand feature. The adhesive is processed in the absence of moisture or ambient air, and due to the melt-on-demand principle, minimally thermo-stressed. Additionally, a drum melter reduces charring, which is likely to occur if adhesives are melted in a traditional unit. These melters keep adhesives fresh as only the adhesive which is in contact with the platen is melted. Therefore, drum melters are extremely employed to melt PUR adhesives.

Drum melters are used for delivering and melting large amounts of hot melt adhesives. Drum melters are used when an adhesive supply unit is unable to melt the glue in drums or liquefy required amount of adhesive in time. A drum melter delivers and melts an adhesive carefully and in most cases keep up the level of a reservoir or melt unit. Drum melters can be customized with a variety of options to meet specific manufacturing requirements or increase operating efficiency.

Options can be as simple as adding a light tower for visible system monitoring or casters to increase mobility, to more complex options such as specialized communication systems that integrate with the parent machinery. Currently, melter technology and designs help equip the simplest manual applicators or complex machines with a variety of interface and operational capabilities.

Increase in use of drum melters in various applications such as automotive & transportation, non-woven industry (diapers, adult incontinence product, sanitary napkins, and other one-time use products), paper & packaging, woodworking, building & construction, leather & footwear, and label manufacture is expected to drive the drum melter market during the forecast period. The automotive industry requires hot-melt adhesives for a host of applications including affixing cushioning and insulating materials, fixing cables in roof liners, bonding door sill protectors, joining headlight and other plastic parts, and wheel covers. Therefore, the automotive industry is driving the drum melter market. Adhesives provide by drum melter are used in packaging agricultural and food & beverages products to preserve and protect them from damage. Vegetables are packaged in corrugated boxes owing to high stacking strength, versatility, and serviceability. Additionally these boxes are inexpensive. Rise in use of drum melters to melt adhesive that are used to seal corrugated boxes is expected to boost the demand for these melters in the near future. Intelligent integration of components is a recent trend in the drum melter market.

The drum melter market can be segmented based on drum capacity, application, and region. In terms of drum capacity, the market can be classified into 5 – 30 gallons, 30 – 55 gallons, and 55 gallons and above. Based on application, the drum melter market can be segregated into automotive & transportation, non-woven industry, paper & packaging, lamination, building & construction, technical textiles, woodworking, apparel manufacture, leather & footwear, and others. In terms of region, the global drum melter market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is projected to dominate the global drum melter market during the forecast period, followed by Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in the global drum melter market include Bühnen GmbH & Co. KG, Valco Melton, Nordson Corporation, Robatech AG, SM Klebetechnik Vertriebs-GmbH, APRO Technologie GmbH, ITW Dynatec, Axco Adhesive Systems, Inc., MELER, Saran Mensucat ve Makine San. Tic. A.?., HWANG SUN ENTERPRISE CO. LTD., Fisnar, and Leather Links. Key players are focused on developing and introducing innovative drum melters.