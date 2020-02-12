EDiscovery Global Market Analysis, Market Trends, Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global eDiscovery Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

Electronic discovery (sometimes known as e-discovery, ediscovery, eDiscovery, or e-Discovery) is the electronic aspect of identifying, collecting and producing electronically stored information (ESI) in response to a request for production in a law suit or investigation.

The growth of the eDiscovery technologies market is also driven by factors, such as an increasing litigation in the Attorneys and Legal Supervisor and enterprise industry. However, factors such as high investment andinstallation cost are hindering the growth of this market.

E-discovery is becoming an increasingly important consideration for almost all organizations as a result of the enormous number of civil cases filed each year, the growing proportion of business records that are stored electronically, new statutes at all levels of government focused on electronically-stored information, and a growing body of court rulings that are making the discovery and presentation of electronic data more important.

In order to satisfy e-discovery obligations, organizations should be fully aware of their current and reasonably anticipated information retention obligations, become much more proactive about how they retain and manage data, implement appropriate technology that can archive data and allow legal holds to be implemented easily, and take the other steps necessary to minimize the risks of non-compliance with e-discovery obligations.

Increased litigation and regulation coupled with expanding use cases for eDiscovery software will continue to drive moderate growth in the worldwide eDiscovery market. The data solution market, however, is maturing rapidly as buyers search for automation to solve well-defined problems. To meet maturing needs, eDiscovery Solution and service providers are already creating robust strategies to use existing search and analytics competencies to compete in the white hot content analytics and cognitive solution markets.

In 2018, the global eDiscovery market size was 14500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 33400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global eDiscovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the eDiscovery development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Symantec Corporation

IBM

Xerox Legal Business Services

Exterro

EMC

Epiq Systems

HPE

Kcura Corporation

Accessdata

FTI Technology

Deloitte

Advanced Discovery

DTI

Consilio

Kroll Ontrack

Zylab

Guidance Software

Integreon

KPMG

FRONTEO

Recommind

Veritas

Navigant

PwC

Ricoh

UnitedLex

LDiscovery

Lighthouse eDiscovery

Thomson Reuters

iCONECT Development

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

ECA

Processing

Review

Forensic Data Collection

Legal Hold Management

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Attorneys and Legal Supervisors

Government and Regulatory Agencies

Legal and IT Departments of Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global eDiscovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the eDiscovery development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global eDiscovery Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 ECA

1.4.3 Processing

1.4.4 Review

1.4.5 Forensic Data Collection

1.4.6 Legal Hold Management

1.4.7 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global eDiscovery Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Attorneys and Legal Supervisors

1.5.3 Government and Regulatory Agencies

1.5.4 Legal and IT Departments of Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 eDiscovery Market Size

2.2 eDiscovery Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 eDiscovery Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 eDiscovery Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Symantec Corporation

12.1.1 Symantec Corporation Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 eDiscovery Introduction

12.1.4 Symantec Corporation Revenue in eDiscovery Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Symantec Corporation Recent Development

12.2 IBM

12.2.1 IBM Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 eDiscovery Introduction

12.2.4 IBM Revenue in eDiscovery Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 IBM Recent Development

12.3 Xerox Legal Business Services

12.3.1 Xerox Legal Business Services Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 eDiscovery Introduction

12.3.4 Xerox Legal Business Services Revenue in eDiscovery Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Xerox Legal Business Services Recent Development

12.4 Exterro

12.4.1 Exterro Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 eDiscovery Introduction

12.4.4 Exterro Revenue in eDiscovery Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Exterro Recent Development

12.5 EMC

12.5.1 EMC Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 eDiscovery Introduction

12.5.4 EMC Revenue in eDiscovery Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 EMC Recent Development

Continued…….

