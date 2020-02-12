Electronic Cylinder Lock Credentials Market – Rapid Economic Development Booming Demands

Electronic cylinder lock are advanced security systems that are designed to track and control access all through the facility. These locks do not require any wiring or power for installation and they are eco-friendly. Therefor is widely used for securing distant and mobile assets.

Moreover, the global electronic cylinder lock credentials market is projected to rise at a rapid rate due to growing demand for digitally enabled cylinders. High spending capacity the use of electronic cylinder lock is widely seen in residential and industrial sectors.

ASSA ABLOY, SimonsVoss Technologies GmbH, S.L., C.Ed. Schulte GmbH, Dormakaba Holding AG, SALTO Systems, iLOQ Limited, AIT Ltd., and WFE Technology Corp. are some of the prominent players operating in the global electronic cylinder lock credentials market.

Global Electronic Cylinder Lock Credentials Market: Notable Developments

Leading players in the global electronic cylinder lock credentials market are taking significant steps that will expand growth in this market.

ASSA ABLOY is going to exhibit its latest security and integrated access control technology solutions in The Security Event 2019. In the event, the company is going to present its products including eCLIQ, SMARTair, CLIQ Go, and Aperio. Moreover, extensive electromechanical offering and the ARX access control and alarm system will be presented. Especially talking about eCLIQ, it is a key management system providing flexible and secure master key management to businesses. The product also solves issue with lost key and update access authorizations when required.

A networked electronic locking SVN-Flex technology by SALTO Systems brings advanced guest and staff credential that enhances guest experience, security, hotel management, IT and maintenance. On the basis of SALTO’s BLUEnet wireless technology along with the SALTO Hospitality aesthetic electronic locking product range, SVN-Flex provides multiple updating points directly to any door in the hotel. Thus, it will extends the services provided by the company.

Global Electronic Cylinder Lock Credentials Market: Trends and Opportunities

Growing building and construction sector across the globe is one of the major factor accelerating the growth in the global electronic cylinder lock credentials market. Rapid economic development and significant rise in demand for electronic devices has also boosted growth in this market. But high cost of these spending might limit its growth in developing regions to a certain level that needs to take care by the players operating in these regions.

Market segmentation based on geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

