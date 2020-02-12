Enhancing understanding of decision makers of factors which might impact your Biodegradable Air Cushions Business

Biodegradable air cushions are the next generation of sustainable packaging. From manufacturing to disposal, biodegradable air cushions are made to provide superior product protection along with being environment friendly. Biodegradable air cushions are made from recyclable material which consists of additive property that will allow the product to degrade in the presence of microorganisms within 9 to 60 months. Thus, when this biodegradable air cushions are disposed it fully degrades into water and carbon dioxide within four to six weeks. This enables the biodegradable air cushions to be an environment friendly alternative to traditional void fill materials. Therefore, producers who have adopted biodegradable air cushions mainly use it for protective packaging applications owing to the fact that it is water and heat resistant and will not break down or disintegrate while being used. Thus, the outlook for the growth of the global biodegradable air cushions market is expected to remain largely positive during the forecast period.

Global Biodegradable Air Cushions market: Dynamics

The emergence of biodegradable plastic is one of the main reason for accelerating the growth of air cushion market during the forecast period. In addition, biodegradable air cushions are flexible, easy to use, highly reliable and requires little or no maintenance. The introduction of stringent regulations from the government and the growing awareness about the environment is expected to accelerate the demand of biodegradable air cushions during the forecast period. Due to this, the vendors are focusing on using biodegradable plastic to fabricate the protective packaging product. Moreover, biodegradable air cushions are fully recyclable and have minimum effect on the environment as they can be easily decomposed. Despite the positive outlook for growth, growth of products such as corrugated pallets, might hamper the growth of the global biodegradable air cushions market.

Global Biodegradable Air Cushions market: Segmentation

The global Biodegradable Air Cushions market has been segmented as –

On the basis of end use industry, the global Biodegradable Air Cushions market has been segmented as:

Food and Beverages

Electronic Goods

Personal Care Goods

Consumer Goods

Others

Global Biodegradable Air Cushions market: Geographical Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global Biodegradable Air Cushions market has been divided into seven key regions –

North America

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Japan

The North America biodegradable air cushions market is expected to spearhead the global Biodegradable Air Cushions market, during the forecast period. The rise in demand for sustainable packaging and increasing demand for quality and sustainable packaging is expected to accelerate the growth of biodegradable air cushions market in this region. In addition, the introduction of stringent government rules and regulations is expected to fuel the demand for biodegradable air cushions market in North America. The Asia Pacific region is likely to register a healthy CAGR during the next ten years. The increasing demand for electronic devices and food and beverages in India and China is expected to accelerate the growth of biodegradable air cushions market in this region.

The consumption of healthy foods such as vegetables, fruits, eggs and others have increased 60% in 2016 from the previous years. This in turn has led to an increase in the biodegradable packaging market owing to the fact that this food products require protective packaging market. In addition, Biodegradable Air Cushions has witnessed a high rate of adoption in the south-east Asian countries. Biodegradable Air Cushions market in the Latin America region might suffer a few setbacks, due to the slow economic recovery from the recession of 2015. However, post-2020, the Biodegradable Air Cushions market is expected to register a high rate of adoption. The Western Europe Biodegradable Air Cushions market is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period.

Global Biodegradable Air Cushions market: Key Players

Few of the key players operating in the global biodegradable air cushions market are – Pregis, Sealed Air, Smurfit Kappa, DynaCorp among others.