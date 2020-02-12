Full Life Cycle API Management Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents "Global Full Life Cycle API Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025" New Document to its Studies Database Full life cycle application programming interface (API) management is about the planning, design, implementation, testing, publication, operation, consumption, maintenance, versioning and retirement of APIs. It involves use of a developers' portal to target, market to and govern communities of developers who embed the APIs, as well as runtime management, estimation of API value and analytics. It is impossible to provide the platform for any digital strategy, build ecosystems and run an effective API program, without full life cycle API management. In 2018, the global Full Life Cycle API Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on the global Full Life Cycle API Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Full Life Cycle API Management development in United States, Europe and China. The key players covered in this study Mulesoft Google Apigee Microsoft CA Technologies Axway IBM Amazon Web Services WS02 Dell Boomi Software AG TIBCO Software CI&T Sensedia digitalML Oracle RogueWave Software SAP Tyk Technologies Red Hat (3scale) Market segment by Type, the product can be split into On-Premises Managed Hybrid Market segment by Application, split into 0-100 Users 100-500 Users Above 500 Users Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers United States Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America The study objectives of this report are: To analyze global Full Life Cycle API Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Full Life Cycle API Management development in United States, Europe and China. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions. Table Of Contents: 1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Key Market Segments 1.3 Players Covered 1.4 Market Analysis by Type 1.4.1 Global Full Life Cycle API Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 1.4.2 On-Premises 1.4.3 Managed 1.4.4 Hybrid 1.5 Market by Application 1.5.1 Global Full Life Cycle API Management Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 1.5.2 0-100 Users 1.5.3 100-500 Users 1.5.4 Above 500 Users 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Full Life Cycle API Management Market Size 2.2 Full Life Cycle API Management Growth Trends by Regions 2.2.1 Full Life Cycle API Management Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 2.2.2 Full Life Cycle API Management Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers 2.3.3 Market Opportunities … 12 International Players Profiles 12.1 Mulesoft 12.1.1 Mulesoft Company Details 12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.1.3 Full Life Cycle API Management Introduction 12.1.4 Mulesoft Revenue in Full Life Cycle API Management Business (2014-2019) 12.1.5 Mulesoft Recent Development 12.2 Google Apigee 12.2.1 Google Apigee Company Details 12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.2.3 Full Life Cycle API Management Introduction 12.2.4 Google Apigee Revenue in Full Life Cycle API Management Business (2014-2019) 12.2.5 Google Apigee Recent Development 12.3 Microsoft 12.3.1 Microsoft Company Details 12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.3.3 Full Life Cycle API Management Introduction 12.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in Full Life Cycle API Management Business (2014-2019) 12.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development 12.4 CA Technologies 12.4.1 CA Technologies Company Details 12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.4.3 Full Life Cycle API Management Introduction 12.4.4 CA Technologies Revenue in Full Life Cycle API Management Business (2014-2019) 12.4.5 CA Technologies Recent Development 12.5 Axway 12.5.1 Axway Company Details 12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.5.3 Full Life Cycle API Management Introduction 12.5.4 Axway Revenue in Full Life Cycle API Management Business (2014-2019) 12.5.5 Axway Recent Development