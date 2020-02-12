Gasoline Engine Market: Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events till 2027

Internal combustion engines that use petrol or gasoline as fuel are known as gasoline engines. These engines are also known as spark ignition engines, as they require a spark to initiate combustion in the combustion chamber. Moreover, gasoline engines are incorporated in passenger vehicles owing to their capability to attain higher speed, due to the lower inertia of reciprocating parts of the engine.

The gasoline engine market for automotive is expanding at a moderate pace owing to replacement of diesel engines with gasoline engines due to their lower emission capabilities, as compared to that of diesel engines. Diesel had been a popular fuel among most vehicles in Europe and Asia Pacific till 2016; however, stringent emission norms have led to the replacement of diesel engine vehicles with the gasoline engine vehicles. Furthermore, the low cost of gasoline engine vehicles, as compared to diesel vehicles, coupled with lower maintenance cost of gasoline vehicles is likely to propel the gasoline engine market for automotive during the forecast period. Governing bodies of some states and cities across the globe, such as San Francisco, New Delhi, Madrid, Athens, Paris, and Mexico City, are planning to eliminate the sale and production of diesel vehicles in order to reduce pollution levels and improve the air quality index. This, in turn, is likely to boost the gasoline engine market for automotive. Furthermore, rising emphasis on the adoption of electric vehicles is likely to hamper the gasoline engine market for automotive. Lack of charging stations in some developing countries has led to the adoption of the gasoline hybrid vehicles, thus boosting the market for gasoline engines.

The global gasoline engine market for automotive can be segmented based on engine type, vehicle, and region. In terms of the engine type, the pure gasoline engine powertrains segment is likely to dominate the gasoline engine market for automotive; however, the gasoline hybrid powertrains segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace due to rising stringency of emission norms and higher efficiency of hybrid powertrains.

Based on vehicle, the passenger vehicles segment is projected to account for a major share of the gasoline engine market for automotive, owing to the application of the gasoline engines in passenger vehicles and in very rare cases in commercial vehicles. Increase in demand for passenger vehicles due to rise in per capita income and high disposable income of society is likely to propel the sale of passenger vehicles, which in turn is expected to boost the gasoline engine market for automotive.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to be a key market for gasoline engines for automotive, followed by Europe. High production of passenger vehicles and their engines in both regions is driving the gasoline engine market for automotive in these regions. China and countries in Europe are witnessing significantly high rate of adoption of electric vehicles, which in turn is estimated to lead to a considerable decline in production of gasoline engines globally.

Major manufacturers operating in the global gasoline engine market for automotive include Cummins Inc., AVTEC LTD., AVL, Fiat Powertrain Technologies S.p.A. and Ford Motor Company.