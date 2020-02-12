Global Ballistic Composites Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Ballistic Composites market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Ballistic Composites market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Ballistic composites are a combination of two or more materials with different properties different. These materials have a high stiffness and tensile strength, low density, high thermal and electrical conductivity, and adjustable coefficient of thermal expansion. They are also resistant to corrosion and are stable at high temperatures.

In 2017, aramid fiber had the largest market share in terms of value and volume owing to the high demand from helmets, vests, and shields applications.

North America is estimated to lead the ballistic composites market from 2018 to 2023 due to the rising demand for ballistic composites from the military and law-enforcement sectors and, heavy spending on research and military programs.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

BAE Systems

Gurit

Honeywell International

Koninklijke Ten Cate

Royal DSM

II-VI M Cubed

Barrday

FY-Composites

Gaffco Ballistics

JPS Composite Materials

Matrix Composites

Morgan Advanced Materials

Plastic Reinforcement Fabrics

Southern States

TEIJIN

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By Fiber Type

Aramid

UHMPE

Glass

Others

By Matrix Type

Polymer

Polymer-ceramic

Metal

By Application, the market can be split into

Vehicle Armor

Body Armor

Helmets & Face Protection

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Ballistic Composites capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Ballistic Composites manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ballistic Composites are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Ballistic Composites Manufacturers

Ballistic Composites Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Ballistic Composites Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

