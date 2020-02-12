Global Coal Tar Pitch Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the Global Coal Tar Pitch market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Coal Tar Pitch market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Coal Tar Pitch market status and forecast, categorizes the global Coal Tar Pitch market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Coal tar pitch is a complex chemical with 22 chemical and physical properties obtained through coal tar distillation, which involves the conversion of coal tar into a variety of intermediate chemical products. Coal-tar pitch is a thick black liquid that remains after the distillation of coal tar. It is used as a base for coatings and paint, in roofing and paving, and as a binder in asphalt products. Both coal tar and coal-tar pitch contain many chemical compounds, including carcinogens such as benzene.
The global sales of Coal Tar Pitch are from 9947 K MT in 2013 to 8856 K MT in 2017. In 2017, the global Coal Tar Pitch sales market was led by China and USA major manufacturersâ€™ activities of Coal Tar Pitch are RuTGERS, JFE, Koppers Industries, Shanghai Baosteelï¼ŒShanxi Cokingï¼ŒWugang Coking are the China sales leader.
Coal Tar Pitch downstream are wide, and the major fields are Aluminum Industry, Graphite Electrodes, Roofing etc. In recent years, social economy has developed rapidly. For demand market of Coal Tar Pitch, there is also a certain space in the next few years, especially in the Chinese market which is increasing with the rapid development of downstream industry.
The entire market is dominated by several giants. They all have a mature sales network. So the entire market is trending toward direct sales or their agents, rather than using distributors. This is observed even more acutely among foreign suppliers, who historically relied more heavily on distributor companies. But for other small manufacturers, distribution is still an important channel to expand the market. For example, Chinese enterprises are a typical example.
We tend to believe this industry is a mature industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a steady growth curve from 2017. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
The global Coal Tar Pitch market is valued at 3590 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 3950 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
RuTGERS
JFE
Koppers Industries
Coopers Creek
Tangent Rail
Shanghai Baosteel
Shanxi Coking
Wugang Coking
Jining Carbon
Shandong Gude Chemical
Yenakiieve Coke and Chemicals
Baoshun
Shandong Weijiao
Xinnuolixing
Risun
Jinneng
Zhongyi
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Medium Temperature Coal Tar Pitch
Modified Coal Tar Pitch
Other
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Aluminum Industry
Graphite Electrodes
Roofing
Other
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Coal Tar Pitch capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Coal Tar Pitch manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Coal Tar Pitch are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Coal Tar Pitch Manufacturers
Coal Tar Pitch Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Coal Tar Pitch Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
