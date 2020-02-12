Global Concrete and Cement Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application

Concrete and Cement Market-2018

Description :

Concrete has high compressive strength, resisting corrosive, and weathering effects. Different types of concrete are high-density concrete, lightweight concrete, pre-packed concrete, RMC, and shotcrete. The revival of the global construction sector during 2011-2015 contributed to the global concrete market in terms of increased investments. It also has led to a heightened demand for residential, commercial, and public infrastructure.

The demand for cement remains unaffected despite price fluctuations. Over the years, cement has replaced other binding materials such as lime and clay. Cement manufacturing takes place in bulk and in a controlled environment. If stored under favorable conditions, the durability of cement is relatively long. Different types of cement are air-entraining cement, blast furnace slag cement, colored cement, high alumina cement, hydrographic cement, low heat cement, pozzolanic cement, quick setting cement, and white cement.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global concrete and cement market to grow at a CAGR of 7.85% during the period 2016-2025.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global concrete and cement market during 2016-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by the sale of concrete and cement globally during the forecast period.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• Europe

• ROW

Technavio’s report, Global Concrete and Cement Market 2016-2025, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Anhui Conch Cement Co. Ltd.

• CNBM Co. Ltd.

• Heidelberg Cement Group

• LafargeHolcim Group

Other prominent vendors

• Birla Cement

• Cemex

• Italcementi

• JK Cement

• Prism Cement

• Ramco Cement

Market driver

• Rise in construction of affordable houses

Market driver

• Rise in construction of affordable houses

Market challenge

• Excessive logistics expenditure

Market challenge

• Excessive logistics expenditure

Market trend

• Focus on improving health and safety standards

Market trend

• Focus on improving health and safety standards

Table Of Content

PART 01: Executive summary

• Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

• Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Introduction to concrete

PART 07: Global concrete market

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Introduction to cement

PART 09: Global cement market

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Geographical segmentation

PART 10: Key leading countries

• China

• India

• US

PART 11: Market drivers

• Growth in prefabricated construction

• Reduced CO₂ emissions

PART 12: Impact of drivers

PART 13: Market challenges

• Excessive logistics expenditure

• High initial costs

• Delay in timeline of construction projects

PART 14: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 15: Market trends

• Focus on improving health and safety standards

• Advances in manufacturing technology

• Use of alternative fuel

PART 16: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Key vendors

• Other prominent vendors

Continued…….

