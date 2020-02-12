Global Digital Banking Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Digital Banking Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Digital Banking Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the Digital Banking market. In contrast to the traditional banking business model, Digital Banking is the move to online banking where banking services are delivered over the internet. It has all the same functions as a head office, branch office, online service, bank cards, ATM and point of sale machines.

United States is the largest countries of digital banking in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. North America market took up about 48.73% the global market in 2017, while Europe and Asia-Pacific were about 30.22%, 16.54%.

Europe countries like Germany, UK and Spain are developing fast, so does India, which is offering service for many banks and other corporations. There are a few vendors developing digital banking in China, such as IT companies Huawei, Sunline are participating the digital banking business, and they may show a rapid development.

In 2018, the global Digital Banking market size was 5180 million US$ and it is expected to reach 16200 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Digital Banking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Banking development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Urban FT

Kony

Backbase

Technisys

Infosys

Digiliti Money

Innofis

Mobilearth

D3 Banking Technology

Alkami

Q2

Misys

SAP

Request a free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3962321-global-digital-banking-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PC

Mobile

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail Digital Banking

SME Digital Banking

Corporate Digital Banking

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital Banking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital Banking development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Key Stakeholders



Digital Banking Manufacturers

Digital Banking Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Digital Banking Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Complete Report [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3962321-global-digital-banking-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Digital Banking Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 PC

1.4.3 Mobile

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Digital Banking Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Retail Digital Banking

1.5.3 SME Digital Banking

1.5.4 Corporate Digital Banking

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Digital Banking Market Size

2.2 Digital Banking Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Digital Banking Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Digital Banking Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Urban FT

12.1.1 Urban FT Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Digital Banking Introduction

12.1.4 Urban FT Revenue in Digital Banking Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Urban FT Recent Development

12.2 Kony

12.2.1 Kony Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Digital Banking Introduction

12.2.4 Kony Revenue in Digital Banking Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Kony Recent Development

12.3 Backbase

12.3.1 Backbase Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Digital Banking Introduction

12.3.4 Backbase Revenue in Digital Banking Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Backbase Recent Development

12.4 Technisys

12.4.1 Technisys Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Digital Banking Introduction

12.4.4 Technisys Revenue in Digital Banking Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Technisys Recent Development

12.5 Infosys

12.5.1 Infosys Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Digital Banking Introduction

12.5.4 Infosys Revenue in Digital Banking Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Infosys Recent Development

12.6 Digiliti Money

12.6.1 Digiliti Money Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Digital Banking Introduction

12.6.4 Digiliti Money Revenue in Digital Banking Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Digiliti Money Recent Development

12.7 Innofis

12.7.1 Innofis Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Digital Banking Introduction

12.7.4 Innofis Revenue in Digital Banking Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Innofis Recent Development

12.8 Mobilearth

12.8.1 Mobilearth Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Digital Banking Introduction

12.8.4 Mobilearth Revenue in Digital Banking Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Mobilearth Recent Development

12.9 D3 Banking Technology

12.9.1 D3 Banking Technology Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Digital Banking Introduction

12.9.4 D3 Banking Technology Revenue in Digital Banking Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 D3 Banking Technology Recent Development

12.10 Alkami

12.10.1 Alkami Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Digital Banking Introduction

12.10.4 Alkami Revenue in Digital Banking Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Alkami Recent Development

Continued….

Contact Info:

Name: NORAH TRENT

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: 841 198 5042

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3962321-global-digital-banking-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/global-digital-banking-market-2019-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2025/510787

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 510787