Global Enzyme for Pulp & Paper Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Enzyme for Pulp & Paper Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Enzyme for Pulp & Paper Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Enzyme for Pulp & Paper market status and forecast, categorizes the global Enzyme for Pulp & Paper market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Enzyme for Pulp & Paper is a class of enzymes that used in pulp and paper industry for reduction of energy consumption, reduction cost, improving pulp and paper quality etc.

The research group obtained the following conclusions after several months’ survey and research:

First, the global market of enzyme for pulp & paper industry are growing steady, along with the growing pulp & paper industry also demand for environment protection and cost down pressure is essential for further development.

Second, the enzyme for pulp & paper industry concentration is high; there are a few major manufacturers accounting for the majority share of the enzyme for pulp & paper industry, such as Novozymes, AB Enzymes and DuPont(Genencor and Dyadic ).

Third, giant manufactures mainly distribute in America and Europe. America has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Buckman and Dyadic, both have perfect products. As to Denmark, the Novozymes has become a global leader. In Germany, it is AB Enzymes that leads the technology development. In China, the manufacturers focus in Guangdong, and Shandong province.

Forth, some companies have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market. There are international companies setting up factories in China too, such as Denykem.

Fifth, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufacturers can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.

Sixth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so itâ€™s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leadersâ€™ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of enzyme for pulp & paper will increase.

Seventh, the global enzyme for pulp & paper production will increase to 4788 MT in 2015, from 3690 MT in 2011, it is estimated that the global enzyme for pulp & paper demand will develop with an average growth rate of 5.6% in the coming five years.

We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Enzyme for Pulp & Paper market is valued at 73 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

Novozymes

DuPont (Genencor and Dyadic)

ABF Ingredients (AB Enzymes)

BASF (Verenium)

Buckman

Enzymatic Deinking Technologies

Denykem

Metgen

Advanced Enzymes

Anil Bioplus

Leveking

Sukehan

Kdnbio

Yiduoli

Youtellbio

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Amylase

Cellulase

Xylanase

Lipase

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Bleach boosting

Deinking

Product modification

Other Use

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Enzyme for Pulp & Paper sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Enzyme for Pulp & Paper players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enzyme for Pulp & Paper are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

