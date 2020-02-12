Global Glufosinate Ammonium Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Glufosinate Ammonium market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Glufosinate Ammonium market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Glufosinate Ammonium market status and forecast, categorizes the global Glufosinate Ammonium market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Glufosinate ammonium is an organic compound with the chemical formula C5H15N2O4P. It was first brought to market in 1984, and is wildly used on control weeds in more than 100 crops in 82 countries around the world. The main application of glufosinate ammonium is the production of herbicide. As a broad-spectrum herbicide, glufosinate ammonium acts against a wide range of annual and perennial broadleaf weeds and grasses. This also includes difficult-to-control glyphosate-resistant weeds such as amaranthus, lolium, conyza and malva. Currently, with the features of high efficiency, low toxicity and easy decomposability, glufosinate ammonium gains great attention.

Glufosinate Ammonium has two models: 95%TC and 50% TK. TK is an abbreviation of technical concentration. TC is an abbreviation of technical material. The active ingredient of 95%TC is 95%min. Most enterprises can offer this product. The active ingredient of 50%TK is 50%min, and supply of TC is limited.

Regionally, the production areas of glufosinate ammonium are concentrated in USA, China and EU. China is the biggest production base of glufosinate ammonium, followed by USA. The consumption of glufosinate ammonium is quite separated, with USA, China, EU, Northeast Asia and South America the main regions.

The manufacture process of glufosinate ammonium is a vital part. All China manufacturers produce through Grignard – Straker law method. The raw materials are mainly triethyl phosphite and phosphorus trichloride. The average yield of this process is 39%-42%. 8 to 13 steps are needed in the production, and large amount of waste water is produced during production. The production process of Bayer is more advanced. The major raw material is methyl phosphonic dichloride, and average yield is 92% within three steps. Consequently, the technology of glufosinate ammonium is a key factor for the production and price of glufosinate ammonium.

The global Glufosinate Ammonium market is valued at 390 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 840 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2018-2025.

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

95%TC

50%TK

By Application, the market can be split into

Herbicide

Insecticides and fungicides

GM crops

Desiccant

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Glufosinate Ammonium capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Glufosinate Ammonium manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Glufosinate Ammonium are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

