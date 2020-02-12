Global Marine Port and Service MarketReport 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and more
A new market study, titled “Global Marine Port and Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Marine Port and Service Market
Increasing seaborne trade with the developing economies is anticipated to spur long-term growth in the global port activity, leading to an upswing in the industry. The emerging trends of privatization and technology make the industry an attractive investment option.
This report focuses on the global Marine Port and Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Marine Port and Service development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
DP World
Hutchison Whampoa
Shanghai International Port (Group)
Ningbo Port
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Supply
Maintenance
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Domestic
International
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Marine Port and Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Marine Port and Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
