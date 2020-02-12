Global Medical Membrane Market will going to be Worth US$ 6483.24 Bn by the End of 2026 to expand at a CAGR of 9.9%

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Medical Membrane Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Medical membranes are used in drug delivery, bio-separation, and tissue regeneration as well as in diagnostic devices and artificial organs. They are also used as coatings for medical devices. The medical industry employs membranes in drug delivery, hemodialysis, and tissue engineering as well as in artificial organs such as oxygenators and artificial pancreas. The membrane technology is pivotal in medical applications in case of lifesaving treatment methods.

Based on material, the global medical membrane market has been segmented into polysulfone & polyether sulfone, polyvinylidene fluoride (hydrophobic polyvinylidene fluoride, hydrophilic polyvinylidene fluoride), polytetrafluoroethylene, polypropylene, modified acrylics, and others. Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) is the most commonly used material of medical membranes.

Request for Sample Copy @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1919417

It is useful in the separation of mediums in pharmaceutical, life sciences, biotechnology, and health care industries. PVDF membranes have properties such as high hydrophobicity, thermal stability, chemical resistance, and excellent mechanical strength. Key applications of PVDF membranes include sterilizing filtration, filtration of protein-containing solutions, mycoplasma reduction, filtration of gases, and venting. In terms of filtration type, the global medical membrane market has been segmented into ultrafiltration, microfiltration, nanofiltration, and others. The ultrafiltration segment is projected to dominate the medical membrane market during the forecast period, owing to increasing use of the ultrafiltration process technology in pharmaceutical filtration. Nanofiltration is expected to be the rapidly expanding segment of the market between 2018 and 2026. This can be attributed to the fact that nanofiltration is performed at reduced operating pressures with increased flow rates. Research and development of solvent-stable membranes has expanded the applicability of nanofiltration in new areas including pharmaceuticals and fine chemicals, thereby driving the nanofiltration segment. Nanofiltration is a relatively new membrane filtration process technology employed for softening and removal of divalent ions, organics, color, bacteria, and viruses. It is also employed in food and pharmaceutical applications. In terms of application, the global medical membrane market can be divided into pharmaceutical filtration, hemodialysis, drug delivery, intravenous (IV) infusion & sterile filtration, and others. The pharmaceutical filtration application segment is projected to dominate the medical membrane market during the forecast period. High rate of incidence of renal diseases, advancements in the medical technology, growth of pharmaceutical and health care sectors, and surging demand for high-purity materials and medicines are fueling the pharmaceutical filtration segment.

Based on region, the global medical membrane market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the global market, due to growth of pharmaceutical and health care industries in the region. In the U.S., health care spending accounts for 17% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). Health care costs are increasing at a rate twice the country’s economic growth rate. Europe constitutes the second-largest share of the global medical membrane market. The market in the region is driven by increasing elderly population, growing pool of patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD), increasing availability of improved diagnostic facilities, and rising incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension in Europe. The medical membrane market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. Significant growth of the market in countries such as India and China is expected to boost the market in Asia Pacific between 2018 and 2026. Rising prevalence of diabetes, growing demographics, and expanding medical care industry are expected to drive the medical membrane market in these countries from 2018 to 2026. In China, where most people in the country are insured, health care spending is rising at a rate of 16% per year.

The report analyzes and forecasts the medical membrane market at the global and regional levels. The market has been projected in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) for the period from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global medical membrane market. It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for medical membranes during the forecast period. The report also highlights growth opportunities for the medical membrane market at the global and regional levels.

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1919417

The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global medical membrane market. Porter’s five forces model for the medical membrane market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein material segments and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global medical membrane market by segmenting it in terms of material, filtration type, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. The regional segmentation includes the current and future demand for medical membranes in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual material segments and application segments of the market in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global medical membrane market. Key players profiled in the report are Pall Corporation, Merck KGaA, 3M, General Electric Company, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Sartorius, Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co., Ltd, and W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size of the global medical membrane market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the market has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on material, filtration type, application, and regional segments. The market size and forecast for each material, filtration type, and application segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

The global medical membrane market has been segmented as follows:

Global Medical Membrane Market, by Material

Polysulfone (PSU) & Polyether Sulfone (PESU)

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Hydrophobic Polyvinylidene Fluoride

Hydrophilic Polyvinylidene Fluoride

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Modified Acrylics

Others

Global Medical Membrane Market, by Filtration Type

Ultrafiltration (UF)

Microfiltration (MF)

Nanofiltration (NF)

Others

Global Medical Membrane Market, by Application

Pharmaceutical Filtration

Hemodialysis

Drug Delivery

Intravenous (IV) Infusion & Sterile Filtration

Others

Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of the market trends from 2017 to 2026 to help identify growth opportunities and market developments

It provides analysis of the medical membrane market in terms of various material, filtration type, and application segments

It identifies key factors useful to build a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the medical membrane market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global medical membrane market between 2018 and 2026

The report provides detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the competition level

The report offers Porters’ five forces analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers operating in the market

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Blog: https://newmarketsize.blogspot.com