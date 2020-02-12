Global Medical Sensors Market to Become Worth US$ 26.7 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.5%

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Medical Sensors Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Medical sensors have significantly impacted recent medical and health care technologies. These are used to make medical devices more effective and simpler in operation. These medical sensors enable long term as well as continuous physiological monitoring which is important to treat and manage chronic illnesses, neurological disorders, heart problems, and mental health issues. The global medical sensors market is growing at a rapid pace due to increase in government initiatives for the adoption of mHealth products and rise in adoption rate of smartphones, high speed networks, and sensors. Surge in public and private investments in mHealth companies and advances in wearable technology such as smart watches, diabetic care devices, and IoT are the key drivers of the global medical sensors market. The implantable sensors segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, as implantable sensors continuously monitor patient’s health, thereby reducing repeated visits to physician, treatment cost, and offering accurate results.

The wearable sensors segment is expected to be driven by adoption of advanced technologies via smartphones and continuous health monitoring. Hence, increase in investments by public and private players and rise in adoption of smartphones and advanced technologies for health monitoring drive the global medical sensors market.

The global medical sensors market has been segmented based on product, application, placement, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the global market has been classified into biosensors, temperature sensors, motion sensors, image sensors, flow sensors, pressure sensors, and others. Based on application, the global medical sensors market has been divided into diagnostics, monitoring, therapeutics, wellness & fitness, and others. The diagnostics segment has been categorized into imaging diagnostics and analytical equipment diagnostics. The monitoring segment has been bifurcated into invasive monitoring and non-invasive monitoring. The therapeutics segment has been categorized into surgery/minimally invasive surgery, drug delivery/infusion, and others. In terms of placement, the global market has been classified into wearable sensors, wireless sensors, implantable sensors, and others. Based on end-user, the global market has been divided into hospitals, clinics, home care settings, and others. Each of the segments has been analyzed in detail for market trends, recent trends and developments, drivers, restraints, opportunities and useful insights. The report provides current and future market sizes for each segment and sub-segments for the period from 2018 to 2026 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn), considering 2016 and 2017 as the base years. The compound annual growth rate (% CAGR) has been provided for each segment and market for the period from 2018 to 2026 with market size estimations.

The global medical sensors market has been segmented into three major regions: the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The regions have been divided into major countries and sub-regions. The report provides total revenue and market size for each region and its major countries/sub-regions in terms of revenue and CAGR for the period from 2018 to 2026. The study also offers analysis and useful insights for major companies to enter into these regions and markets.

The overview section provides market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and key market trends. This section also demonstrates technological advancements and major funding to startups. This section covers market attractiveness analysis, competitive analysis, and market share analysis for understanding the degree of competition and attractive segments to invest in a particular region.

The report concludes with company profiling that include the major players in the global medical sensors market. Key players in the market are Cardiomo, Honeywell International, Inc., TE Connectivity, Dexcom, Inc., Medtronic, Danaher Corporation, First Sensor AG, Sensirion AG, Smiths Groups plc, and GluSense Ltd. Each of these players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company description, overview, financial overview, business and product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global medical sensors market has been segmented as follows:

Global Medical Sensors Market, by Product

Biosensors

Temperature sensors

Motion sensors

Image Sensors

Flow Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Others

Global Medical Sensors Market, by Application

Diagnostics

Imaging Diagnostics

Analytical Equipment Diagnostics

Monitoring

Invasive Monitoring

Non-invasive Monitoring

Therapeutics

Surgery/Minimally Invasive Surgery

Drug Delivery/Infusion

Others

Wellness & Fitness

Others

Global Medical Sensors Market, by Placement

Wearable Sensors

Wireless Sensors

Implantable Sensors

Others

Global Medical Sensors Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care Settings

Others

