Global Military Communications Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

Military communications are the transmission of information by means of communications or other means for the purpose of military command.

Geographic dispersion of military is one of the reason for the growth in the market for fast operations and communications.

This report focuses on the global Military Communications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Military Communications development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Lockheed Martin

Bae Systems

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon Anschutz

Thales Group

Alcatel-Lucent

General Dynamics

Harris

L-3 Communications Holdings

Rockwell Collins

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into



Military Satellite Communication

Military Wireless System

Military Security System

Communications Supervision And Management System

Market segment by Application, split into

Air Communications

Water Communication

Ground Communication

Maritime Communication

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Military Communications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Military Communications development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

