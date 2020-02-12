Global Roofing Tiles Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application 2022

Roofing Tiles Market – 2018

Description :

A roofing tile provides protection to the structure below from heat and rain. Modern day roofing tiles are available in a variety of shapes and sizes to provide an aesthetic appeal to the overall building. These tiles can be fixed onto the roof through either nails or even cement at select points of the tile.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global roofing tiles market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of roofing tiles globally. The report classifies roofing tiles into two major categories:

• Clay roof tiles

• Concrete roof tiles

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Asia and Africa

• Europe

• ROW

Technavio’s report, Global Roofing Tiles Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Braas Monier Building Group

• Etex

• IMO

• Wienerberger

Other prominent vendors

• Boral Roofing

• Crown Roof Tiles

• Eagle Roofing

• Ludowici

• Trevis Perkins

Market driver

• Growth in residential construction sector

Market challenge

• Difficulty in re-roofing

Market trend

• Replacement of traditional roofing materials

Table Of Content

PART 01: Executive summary

• Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

• Common currency conversion rates

• Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Industry Overview

• Global roofing materials market

• Factors that influence the installation of roofing systems

• Manufacturing process of roofing tiles

• Recommendations for the installation of roofing tiles

PART 06: Market Landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces model

PART 07: Market segmentation by type

• Global roofing tiles market share by product

• Global clay roofing tiles market

• Global concrete roofing tiles market

PART 08: Key leading countries

• China

• Germany

• France

• India

PART 09: Market drivers

• Growth in residential construction sector

• Advanced attributes of roofing tiles

• Increasing demand for energy-efficient structures

PART 10: Impact of drivers

PART 11: Market challenges

• Complexities in installation

• Difficulty in re-roofing

• Development of tile debris and fungus

PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

• Adoption of green technology in manufacture of roofing tiles

• Replacement of traditional roofing materials

• Increasing product innovation through strategic M&A

PART 14: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Braas Monier Building Group

• Etex

• IKO

• Wienerberger

• Key highlights

• Other prominent vendors

• Summary of figures

Continued…….

