Global Sodium Metabisulfite Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Sodium Metabisulfite market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Sodium Metabisulfite market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Sodium Metabisulfite market status and forecast, categorizes the global Sodium Metabisulfite market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Sodium Metabisulfite (SMBS) is a sodium salt, white/creamy in color, and dissolvable in water. The chemical formula for it is Na2S2O5, an inorganic compound made up of sodium, sulfur, and oxygen, and used in many industries such as food, textile, mining, water treatment, and paper.

China is the main sodium metabisulfite manufacturing region. By the end of 2016, there are a lot of manufacturers in China and most of them are private company with small capacity. The industry has high dispersion. The price of sodium metabisulfite is affected directly by Sodium Carbonate and Sulfur. The prices of Sodium Carbonate and Sulfur increase sharply in the last few weeks.

In terms of volume, the global sodium metabisulfite production was 1975.7 K MT in 2016, and it is predicted to reach 3193.3 K MT in 2023. In 2016, the global Sodium Metabisulfite market is led by China, capturing about 37.54% of global Sodium Metabisulfite production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 24.82% global production share.

At present, the major manufacturers of Sodium Metabisulfite are Solvay, INEOS Calabrian, Esseco, Kailong Chemical Technology, BASF, Metabisulphite Nusantara, ÅžiÅŸecam, Jiading Malu Chemical, Tian Chuang Chemical and Huizhong Chemical Industry.

In application, Sodium Metabisulfite downstream is wide and recently Sodium Metabisulfite has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Water Treatment, Pulp & Paper Industry, Textile Industry, Mining Industry, Construction Industry, Food Industry and others.

The global Sodium Metabisulfite market is valued at 680 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 930 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2018-2025.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Sodium Metabisulfite capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Sodium Metabisulfite manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sodium Metabisulfite are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

