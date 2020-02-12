Global Spiral Steel Pipes Market Research Report 2017
In this report, the Global Spiral Steel Pipes market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Spiral Steel Pipes market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
In this report, the global Spiral Steel Pipes market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Spiral Steel Pipes in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Spiral Steel Pipes market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Baosteel Group
Naylor Pipe
PSL Limited
East Steel Pipe
Hall Longmore
Jindal Tubular USA
Northwest Pipe Company
JFE Steel Corporation
Omega Steel
Berg Steel Pipe
Metalcorp Steel
Foshan Jinlai Steel Pipe
Foshan Hongling
Tianjin Zhongshun Petroleum Steel Pipe
Cangzhou Spiral Steel Pipe Group
Tianjin Ruijie Steel Pipe
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
By Material
16Mn
Q235
L245
X40-X80
Other
Type II
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Spiral Steel Pipes for each application, including
Tap Water Engineering
Petrochemical Industries
Chemical Industry
Power Industry
Agricultural Irrigation
Construction
Other
