Global Tetrabromophthalic Anhydride (TBPA) Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Tetrabromophthalic Anhydride (TBPA) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Tetrabromophthalic Anhydride (TBPA) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Tetrabromophthalic Anhydride (TBPA) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Tetrabromophthalic Anhydride (TBPA) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Tetrabromophthalic Anhydride (TBPA) is a type of bromine-based product, and mainly used in flame retardant industry.

It can be soluble in nitrobenzene, dimethylformamide and slightly soluble in acetone, toluene, xylene, methanol, 4-dioxane 2, tetrahydrofuran, acetic acid, etc.

First, the TBPA industry concentration is relatively high; there are just several key manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from the American manufacturers.

In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in America and China. America has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Albemarle and Great Lakes, both have perfect products. In China, the manufactures focus in Shandong and Jiangsu province.

Second, many companies set their plants close to the raw material bases. Like Albemarleâ€™s factory is close to the Dead Sea, and Albemarle by joint venture with Arab Potash Company, both holding Jordan Bromine Company to produce bromine. In the raw material area, the Chinese production cost of bromine is higher than that of the United States, for example, from one ton brine, the bromine production can reach 3 â€“ 4 Kg in Albemarle Dead Sea plant, but it only reaches less than 0.5kg in China producerâ€™s factory.

Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.

Fourth, the import and export percent of this industry is high. Because the global key consumption market is the United States, due to its high demand, like wooden structure houses and villas.

Fifth, this industry is affected easily by the economy and policy, so itâ€™s important to put an eye to economic indexes and policy. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, the need of TBPA will increase in the future.

Sixth, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Tetrabromophthalic Anhydride (TBPA) market is valued at 58 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 88 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Albemarle(US)

Great Lakes(US)

ICL-IP(IL)

Ozeki(JP)

Yancheng Rongxin(CN)

Shandong Runke(CN)

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Industrial Grade

Medical Grade

Industrial Grade

Medical Grade

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Reactive flame retardant

Additive flame retardant

Pharmaceutical industry

Other

Reactive flame retardant

Additive flame retardant

Pharmaceutical industry

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Tetrabromophthalic Anhydride (TBPA) capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Tetrabromophthalic Anhydride (TBPA) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Tetrabromophthalic Anhydride (TBPA) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Tetrabromophthalic Anhydride (TBPA) Manufacturers

Tetrabromophthalic Anhydride (TBPA) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Tetrabromophthalic Anhydride (TBPA) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Tetrabromophthalic Anhydride (TBPA) market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

