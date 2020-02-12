Global TFT-LCD Photomask Sales Market Report 2018
In this report, the Global TFT-LCD Photomask Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global TFT-LCD Photomask Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global TFT-LCD Photomask market status and forecast, categorizes the global TFT-LCD Photomask market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
TFT-LCD Photomask market. Photomask consists of a fused silica (QZ) or, glass (SL) substrate coated with an opaque film, in to which an accurate replication of the device designerâ€™s pattern is etched. Photomask has a similar function as a film used in photography. Just like the identical pictures are printed from the film, photomask can reproduce thousands of circuits and patterns. The photolithography technique is employed in the photomask manufacturing process to create chrome pattern on a quartz substrate. The finished photomask is then used as photographic plates for LSI, LCD, PCB, etc.
Owing to the increasing popularization of flat-panel TVs, the LCD panel market has grown substantially during the past ten years. As part of this trend, photomasks have also become larger year by year in response to the development of TVs with larger screens.
At present, in developed countries, the Photomask industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan and Taiwan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companiesâ€™ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese LCD panel line, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.
Panel manufacturers in South Korea and other regions are planning to continue to shut down old LCD panel production lines. While an overall shift to OLED production lines is expected, manufacturers in China are planning to investment in LCD panel lines. BOE Technology Group, Chinaâ€™s largest LCD panel manufacturer, announced plans to build the worldâ€™s largest Gen-10.5 LCD panel fabrication plant that will use glass substrates. In addition, China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) revealed plans to construct a Gen-11 TFT-LCD panel fabrication plant. LCD panel production capacity in China is forecast to surpass that of South Korea and Taiwan combined.
Chinaâ€™s Photomask industry has developed into a national wide status with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently. China has become a large international consumption region of Photomask, but the production technology is relatively laggard to produce some low-end product. Although the new production lines are increasing, and the high-end product is still relying on import. Our research team believe that the development of Photomask for LCD depend on the growth in China.
The global TFT-LCD Photomask market is valued at 960 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1070 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.5% during 2018-2025.
The major players covered in this report
Hoya Corporation
Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd
SK-Electronics
Toppan Photomasks, Inc
Photronics(PKL)
LG Innotek
Shenzhen Qingyi Photomask
Shenzhen Newway Photomask
Taiwan Mask Corporation
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Quartz Base
Soda Lime Base
Other (film)
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
LCD TV
Smartphone
LCD Monitor
Notebook and Tablet
Other
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global TFT-LCD Photomask sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.
Focuses on the key TFT-LCD Photomask players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of TFT-LCD Photomask are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
TFT-LCD Photomask Manufacturers
TFT-LCD Photomask Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
TFT-LCD Photomask Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
